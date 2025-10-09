Get ready, Malaysia – a bold Sarawak voice is rallying behind Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, urging him to unleash his fierce spirit against “extremists and bigots” in Peninsular Malaysia (Malaya) while keeping peace at home! In a fiery opinion piece published today (October 9, 2025, 10:49 AM) by veteran editor Francis Paul Siah on My Sin Chew, the Sarawak activist throws his full support behind Tiong amid the latest alcohol controversy stirred by PAS and Bersatu.

Far from a critique, Siah hails Tiong’s resilience and calls for him to double down on his fight against divisive forces – with a twist: don’t weaken Sarawak’s coalition partners. As the political storm rages and social media explodes, this could be the boost Tiong needs to cement his hero status. World of Buzz dives into the drama that’s got everyone talking!

The Alcohol Fiasco: PAS’s Hypocritical Attack on Tiong

It all kicked off with a Malaysiakini bombshell on October 5: “PAS tells Anwar to sack Tiong, says explanation unreasonable.” Bersatu MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin sparked the firestorm with a viral Facebook video, decrying alcohol served at a Tourism Ministry event – the Global Travel Meet – as a violation of “cultural and constitutional norms.” PAS info chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari piled on, demanding Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim axe Tiong over the “scandal.”

But Siah isn’t buying it: Tiong had already clarified the drinks were arranged by private organizers, not the ministry. “Having served in politics for decades, Tiong knows what he can and cannot do at official functions, particularly those involving religious or cultural sensitivities,” Siah writes, staunchly backing the Sarawak-born minister’s clean record on religious boundaries.

As a fellow Sarawakian and head of Movement for Change, Sarawak (MoCS), Siah insists his support isn’t blind loyalty – he’s criticized Tiong’s local moves before. This time? “He was not in the wrong.”

Siah calls out the hypocrisy, echoing Muslim dentist Dr Kamsiah Haider’s viral Facebook jab: “When PN and PAS were playing the role of ‘the righteous,’ they quietly boosted gambling special draws from 8 to 22 times a year—divine multiplication, perhaps?” She skewers the fragility claim: “Nobody’s forcing Muslims to gamble or drink… Is our faith so fragile that someone else’s glass of wine or a jackpot ticket can shatter it?” Siah nods: “Not all Muslims are oversensitive,” crediting non-political Muslims like Kamsiah for Malaysia’s harmony.

Political Opportunism Exposed: Religion as a Weapon

Siah pulls no punches: “Some Muslim politicians often act hypocritically on issues like food and drink when it comes to their non-Muslim opponents.” He slams their use of religion as a “very powerful tool in politics” that’s “easily abused” to “discredit or shame others,” while ignoring allies’ missteps. He indicts both PN and PH coalition leaders for this double game.

He mocks Ahmad Fadhli as a “political novice” out of his depth: “I wonder why the top PAS leaders did not take on Tiong instead of asking a ‘little boy’ in their party to do so? Probably, they are aware that Tiong is a tough opponent to handle.” Mas Ermieyati’s Bersatu-led charge, Siah hints, is pure opposition mudslinging against ruling PH.

Tiong’s Triumph: A “Respected Figure” Who “Stands Tall”

Siah paints Tiong as a “seasoned politician and current minister” who “knows exactly what he can and cannot do” in Malaysia’s diverse landscape. “Tiong’s record shows that he has never crossed the red line when it comes to religion—a clear testament to his discipline, awareness, and regard for Malaysia’s diverse communities.” Despite detractors’ spins, Tiong’s “political resilience” shines: He’s “not only a capable cabinet member but also a respected figure who represents the best of our nation’s plural political landscape.”

Siah’s seen Tiong’s fire firsthand: “I have witnessed and seen how he would not hesitate to tell the truth and tick his fellow MPs off, either in Parliament or outside.” For pushing “moderation and inter-ethnic understanding,” Tiong wins Siah’s respect – despite past disagreements on Sarawak tactics.

The Bold Charge: “Keep Smashing Malaya’s Extremists – But Protect Sarawak Partners!”

Here’s the headline hook: Siah’s “personal note” to Tiong is a rallying cry. “Finally, a personal note to Tiong: Please continue to tackle the extremists and bigots in Malaya the way you know best but do be more tactful and understanding with your GPS partners in Sarawak.” Malaya – Peninsular Malaysia – is where Siah wants Tiong to wield his grit against divisive forces.

But with a caveat: “I see little wisdom in your attempt to strengthen your party at the expense of a partner. The right thing to do is to go out and win seats from the opposition, not grabbing seats from a coalition partner.” As Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Tiong’s rumored GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) seat grabs irk Siah, urging him to focus westward while preserving East Malaysian unity.

Conclusion: A Hero’s Mandate in a Divided Nation

Siah’s piece is a shield for Tiong and a blueprint for unity. As the alcohol row simmers and Budget 2026 nears, Tiong’s next move – crushing Malaya’s “extremists” while mending Sarawak ties – could define his legacy. Head to My Sin Chew for the full firestorm – and tell us below: Is Tiong Malaysia’s unsung champion?

Source : Sin Chew

Sarawak GPS Expresses Full Support for Tiong, Warns PN to Avoid Politicising or Misrepresenting the Issue

The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed its full confidence and support for Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, following recent remarks by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim concerning the Global Travel Meet (GTM) event.

PDP affirmed that Tiong has consistently carried out his duties with sincerity, integrity and dedication to the national interest.

“His immediate acceptance of the Prime Minister’s advice and his pledge to ensure full compliance with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) demonstrate humility, accountability, and loyalty to the spirit of Cabinet unity,” it said in a statement.

PDP said Tiong’s leadership has revitalised Malaysia’s tourism industry, expanded international cooperation, and strengthened our nation’s image on the global stage.

“His commitment to hands-on, action-oriented governance has consistently brought results that benefit our nation and its people.”

PDP urged all parties to view the GTM episode in its proper context and to avoid politicising or misrepresenting the issue.

The party added that constructive criticism is welcome, but it must be grounded in fairness and respect for facts.

“Tiong has always placed Malaysia first, and PDP stands proudly with him as he continues to serve under the Prime Minister’s leadership for the greater good of the nation.”

On Tuesday, Anwar responded to the controversy surrounding the serving of alcohol during a dinner held in conjunction with the GTM programme—an event attended by Tiong himself—saying that he had issued a stern warning to Tiong and the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) that the serving of alcohol at an official government event must never be repeated.

Anwar said the explanation provided by Motac, that alcohol was served only after the official programme had concluded, was unacceptable as the government holds a firm policy against serving alcohol at official functions, without exception.