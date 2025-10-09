In the ever-evolving arena of Malaysian politics, where ethnic dynamics have long shaped coalitions and policies, few questions have lingered as provocatively as “Apa Cina Mahu?” – “What do the Chinese want?” Coined by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak during his tenure, this phrase encapsulated the frustrations and aspirations of Malaysia’s Chinese community, the nation’s second-largest ethnic group. Fast-forward to 2025, and former Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) Vice-President Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker offers a candid reflection on its enduring relevance – or lack thereof.

In a compelling Sinar Daily podcast interview, Ti charts the journey from behind-closed-doors negotiations under Barisan Nasional (BN) to the current marginalization of Chinese and Indian voices.

But he doesn’t stop at policy critiques; Ti boldly gave an example that Chinese triads have attempted to bribe high-ranking police officials, including the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), revealing deep-rooted corruption that transcends ethnic lines. As Malaysia gears up for Budget 2026 amid calls for inclusive growth, Ti’s insights – from ethnic equity to underworld threats – couldn’t be timelier, reminding us that political irrelevance isn’t inevitable – it’s a choice.

The Echoes of “Apa Cina Mahu”: A Question Born of Frustration

Ti Lian Ker, a seasoned MCA stalwart who served as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department from 2009 to 2018, doesn’t shy away from dissecting Najib’s infamous query. In the interview, he recalls how the phrase, uttered in the heat of 2013’s GE13 campaign, highlighted a perceived disconnect between the Chinese community’s grievances and the BN government’s responses. “It was a moment of raw honesty,” Ti explains, noting that while the question stung, it opened doors to dialogue. Back then, Chinese demands centered on education quotas, economic opportunities, and cultural preservation – issues rooted in the New Economic Policy’s (NEP) affirmative action framework, which prioritized Bumiputera advancement.

Ti emphasizes that the community’s aspirations have matured since. No longer fixated solely on quotas, today’s Chinese Malaysians seek equitable participation in a knowledge-driven economy: think tech startups, sustainable business ventures, and merit-based access to public universities. “We’ve moved beyond survival to contribution,” he states, underscoring a shift from reactive politics to proactive nation-building. Yet, as Ti laments, the question’s spirit – genuine engagement – has faded, replaced by tokenism in an era of fragile coalitions.

Behind Closed Doors: The BN Era’s Pragmatic Balancing Act

Drawing from his front-row seat in BN’s inner circles, Ti paints a picture of discreet yet effective advocacy. Under leaders like Abdullah Badawi and Najib, MCA functioned as the “quiet negotiator,” hashing out Chinese concerns in private caucuses. “We balanced priorities without public confrontation,” Ti recalls, citing successes like expanded Chinese independent schools and SME grants that indirectly benefited non-Bumiputera entrepreneurs. This approach, he argues, maintained harmony in a multi-ethnic federation, avoiding the spectacle of street protests or divisive rhetoric.

However, Ti doesn’t romanticize the past. He acknowledges BN’s flaws – over-reliance on patronage and failure to adapt to urbanizing, globalized Chinese voters – which contributed to the coalition’s 2018 downfall. In hindsight, the “closed doors” insulated issues but also bred perceptions of elitism, alienating younger, digitally savvy demographics. Ti’s reflection serves as a masterclass in political pragmatism: effective governance thrives on compromise, not clamor.

The Shadowy Underworld: Ti’s Bombshell Claim on Chinese Triads and Police Bribes

Amid his broader critique of ethnic marginalization, Ti drops a revelation that underscores the perils of unchecked influence: Chinese triads – secretive organized crime syndicates with roots in Malaysia’s Chinese diaspora – have sought to corrupt the nation’s top law enforcement brass. In the podcast, Ti claims these groups attempted to bribe the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), highlighting a systemic vulnerability where criminal networks exploit ethnic ties to infiltrate institutions.

Marginalization Today: The Fading Voices of Chinese and Indian Politics

Fast-forward to the Unity Government under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Ti delivers a sobering verdict: Chinese and Indian politics are “marginalized” more than ever. With DAP’s prominence in Pakatan Harapan often framed as “Chinese-dominated,” genuine community representation has paradoxically diminished. “Indian voices, too, are sidelined,” Ti adds, pointing to ongoing struggles with poverty in estates and urban slums, exacerbated by post-pandemic economic strains.

Ti attributes this to a hyper-focus on national unity narratives, which, while noble, gloss over ethnic-specific needs. Recent data backs his concerns: The Department of Statistics Malaysia reports that non-Bumiputera poverty rates, though low overall, mask disparities in access to subsidies and contracts. In this context, Ti’s interview resonates as a wake-up call – especially with Budget 2026 looming, where proposals like sin tax reallocations for minority development (as debated in policy circles) could revive inclusive agendas. Without targeted platforms, he warns, communities risk becoming footnotes in Malaysia’s Madani vision of shared prosperity – all while shadowy influences like triads lurk in the margins.

Ti Lian Ker’s Legacy: A Call for Relevance Over Irrelevance

At 68, Ti Lian Ker remains a bridge between eras – a BN veteran who critiques without bitterness, advocating for MCA’s revival as a “modern, inclusive force.” His podcast appearance, part of Sinar Daily’s Top News series, isn’t mere nostalgia; it’s a blueprint for reinvention. By invoking “Apa Cina Mahu?” and exposing triad bribe attempts, Ti challenges current leaders: What do non-Bumiputera Malaysians want now? The answer, per his insights, lies in education reform, economic equity, cultural affirmation, and ironclad anti-corruption measures – pillars that strengthen, rather than divide, the nation.

Viewers on platforms like YouTube and Facebook have praised the segment for its candor, with comments echoing Ti’s plea: “Time to listen, not lecture.” As ethnic politics grapples with irrelevance, Ti’s voice – seasoned, strategic, and unapologetic – cuts through the noise.

Sin Tax Solution: Funding Non-Bumiputera Development

Ti doesn’t stop at exposing corruption; he offers a proactive fiscal fix. In the interview, he advocates for reallocating sin tax revenues – levies on tobacco, alcohol, and gambling – to address the needs of non-Bumiputera communities, including Chinese and Indians. With Budget 2026 on the horizon, Ti proposes channeling these funds into targeted programs: scholarships for non-Bumiputera students in underfunded urban schools, microfinance for Chinese and Indian SMEs hit hard by post-pandemic recovery, and infrastructure projects in minority-majority areas. “Sin taxes are a neutral revenue stream,” he argues, noting that their consumption cuts across ethnic lines, making them a fair basis for redistribution without stoking racial tensions.

Ti points to recent estimates suggesting sin tax hikes – like the proposed 75% tobacco tax increase backed by the World Health Organization – could generate an additional RM1 billion annually. Even a 20–30% reallocation, he suggests, could fund meaningful initiatives, aligning with Budget 2025’s RM86 billion development expenditure model. This proposal, he insists, would counter the marginalization he critiques, offering a practical step toward the Madani vision of shared prosperity while deterring unhealthy behaviors across all groups.

Source : Sinar Daily Tik Tok

Source : Sinar Daily

Source : Sinar Facebook