In a bombshell courtroom revelation that’s rocking Malaysia’s education system to its core, a former top aide to ex-Education Minister Maszlee Malik has blown the lid off a sinister “deep state” cabal within the Ministry of Education (KPM). These entrenched civil servants – dubbed “little Napoleons” for their tyrannical grip on power – aren’t just slacking off; they’re actively shielding child abusers, absentee teachers, and massive financial frauds that drain billions from our kids’ future. And now, Maszlee himself has stepped forward to validate it all: “This toxic culture is real, and it’s poisoning our schools from the inside out.”

The ugly truth unfolded last Tuesday at the Kota Kinabalu High Court during a landmark lawsuit filed by student activist Siti Nafirah Siman against the government. Siti, a fierce advocate for clean education, is suing over a rogue English teacher who ditched classes for seven straight months, leaving students high and dry. But what started as a simple absenteeism case has morphed into a full-throated indictment of KPM’s rotten underbelly, courtesy of star witness Shaza Scherazade Alauddin Onn – Maszlee’s ex-special officer.

Shaza didn’t hold back. In graphic detail, she painted a picture of a ministry that’s less a beacon of learning and more a fortress for the corrupt. “KPM repeatedly buried serious misconduct, even when violations were proven,” she testified, her words echoing like thunder in the hushed courtroom. Take the child sexual abuse scandals: Despite crystal-clear guidelines mandating teachers to report incidents to police under child protection laws, principals and educators turned a blind eye. In one gut-wrenching case, a mentally disabled student was physically assaulted – investigations confirmed it – yet the response? A slap-on-the-wrist transfer for the perp, no cops involved. “This is a criminal offense,” Shaza fumed, slamming the ministry’s gutless “disciplinary action” that only kicked in after the minister’s office strong-armed them.

And the money? Oh, the money. Shaza dropped a grenade about a “major case involving billions of ringgit” where KPM botched a contract, leading to catastrophic losses. “As far as I know, no action was taken against the officers responsible,” she revealed. These aren’t isolated slip-ups; they’re symptoms of a deep-seated “culture of cover-ups” where whistleblowers are ignored, and the minister’s directives are routinely sabotaged by bureaucratic foot-draggers.

Enter Maszlee Malik, the very minister whose tenure Shaza served under. In a fiery statement to Malaysia Gazette on October 2, 2025 – hot off the presses amid the trial’s fever pitch – he didn’t just nod along; he roared in agreement. “The budaya deep state and little Napoleons in KPM? It’s absolutely true,” Maszlee declared, confirming Shaza’s testimony as “spot-on” and a damning echo of the systemic rot he fought during his time in office.

Drawing from his frontline battles, Maszlee highlighted how these shadowy civil servant cliques – petty tyrants with outsized egos – stonewalled reforms at every turn. “They protect their own, no matter the cost to our children,” he said, pointing to the very absentee teacher saga at the heart of Siti’s suit: Jainal Jamran, the SMK Taun Gusi English guru who not only ghosted classes but allegedly leaked exam questions and even threatened a colleague with murder in Bajau slang: “Jogo kam, pepatai ku kam” (“Watch out, I’ll kill you both”).

Maszlee’s endorsement isn’t sour grapes; it’s a battle cry. He tied it directly to Shaza’s court bombshells, noting how family ties and conflicts of interest – like the Sabah Education Director’s close kinship to the accused teacher – greased the wheels of injustice. Principals like Suid Hanapi admitted to fudging show-cause letters and strong-arming students into fake apology notes to lure back the delinquent educator. “This isn’t incompetence; it’s a deliberate deep state operation to maintain the status quo,” Maszlee asserted, urging immediate purges of these “little Napoleons” who prioritize self-preservation over student safety.

This isn’t Siti’s first rodeo. Her 2018 suit sparked a wave of reform demands, but history repeated itself: A 2020 follow-up case by her juniors netted RM150,000 in damages in 2023, with no appeal – yet the ministry learned zilch. Jainal’s absenteeism plagued multiple cohorts, unchecked by principals who confessed their “weaknesses” only under oath. Shaza, now with the International Labour Organization, lamented never seeing a single disciplinary rap on the absentee’s knuckles during her stint.

The implications? Catastrophic. While kids suffer abuse, educational black holes, and stolen futures, these civil servant overlords feast on unchecked power. Maszlee’s warning rings clear: Without a wrecking ball to the deep state, KPM will remain a den of thieves and enablers. Siti’s case, now barreling toward a three-day hearing finale under Judge Ismail Brahim, could be the spark. But will the powers-that-be finally act, or bury this too?

Malaysians, wake up – your children’s education is being hijacked by the very guardians sworn to protect it. Demand accountability now, before another billion vanishes into the void. Share this if you’re as outraged as we are!

Source : Malaysiakini

Source : Malaysia Gazette