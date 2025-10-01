In a tense escalation at sea, the Israeli Navy intercepted multiple vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian convoy aiming to deliver aid to Gaza and challenge the ongoing blockade. The flotilla, comprising over 40 ships from various countries, was boarded approximately 70 nautical miles from the Gaza coast, with activists reporting forcible takeovers and communication disruptions.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday evening, Gaza time, when Israeli forces targeted key vessels including the Alma, Sirius, and Adara. According to the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) organizers, the ships were in international waters when they were “illegally intercepted and boarded” by Israeli Occupation Forces. Communication systems were allegedly sabotaged to prevent live streaming and emergency signals, leaving several other ships disconnected shortly after. GSF described the actions as “an illegal act against unarmed humanitarian volunteers,” urging global leaders to demand the immediate release and safety of those on board.

Prominent climate activist Greta Thunberg was aboard the Alma, one of the primary vessels intercepted. Reports indicate she and other participants were detained and transferred to an Israeli port, with Israeli authorities confirming they were “safe.” Videos released by the Israeli Foreign Ministry show navy officers issuing warnings to the flotilla, instructing them to divert to Ashdod port for aid unloading or face detention for violating the maritime blockade on Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Israeli officials justified the interception as necessary to enforce the blockade, which they maintain is essential for security reasons to prevent arms smuggling into Gaza. The Times of Israel reported that the navy began detaining activists after a final call to change course, emphasizing that humanitarian aid could be delivered through approved channels. In contrast, flotilla participants, representing 44 countries, insist their mission is purely humanitarian, carrying essential supplies like food and medical aid to address the famine in Gaza.

Tracking data shared by activists suggests at least eight vessels have been seized so far, though the convoy—initially estimated at 50 ships—continues its approach despite the ongoing operations. Social media footage from the scene depicts Israeli forces using water cannons on some boats, with warnings to shut down engines.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, a nonviolent initiative launched from Mediterranean ports to challenge the blockade, was sailing approximately 70 nautical miles from Gaza’s coast when Israeli commandos boarded key ships, including the Alma and Sirius. Organizers reported that communication systems were deliberately jammed, preventing live broadcasts and emergency signals, while several other vessels lost contact shortly after the operation began. The flotilla’s website describes the fleet as a “coordinated effort of mostly small vessels” focused on breaking the siege through peaceful means, echoing previous attempts in 2011, 2015, 2016, 2018, and now 2025—all of which have faced Israeli interception.

Among the detained Malaysians are seven confirmed individuals whose names were released by local organizers, with reports indicating an eighth participant whose details are pending verification. The group includes:

Musa Nuwayri Kamaruzaman , aboard the Alma

, aboard the Alma Sul Aidil , aboard the Alma

, aboard the Alma Ilya Balqis Suhaimi , aboard the Alma

, aboard the Alma Mohammad Haikal Abdullah , aboard the Sirius

, aboard the Sirius Mohammad Muaz Zainal Abidin , aboard the Sirius

, aboard the Sirius Zulfadhli Khiruddin , aboard the Sirius

, aboard the Sirius Muhammad Rusydi Ramli, aboard the Sirius

These volunteers, representing a broader contingent of 34 Malaysians among over 1,000 international participants, joined the mission to deliver symbolic yet vital aid and protest the blockade’s impact on Gaza’s civilians. Datuk Dr. Sany Araby Abdul Alim, Director-General of the Nusantara Care Centre Secretariat (SNCC), confirmed the detentions in a statement early Thursday, noting the Alma was boarded at around 8:35 PM Gaza time. “These brave Malaysians are unarmed humanitarian workers risking everything for justice in Gaza. We demand their immediate and safe release,” he urged, calling on the Malaysian government and international community to intervene.

Israeli officials defended the operation as a necessary enforcement of the naval blockade, imposed since 2007 to prevent weapons smuggling to Hamas-controlled Gaza. The Israeli Navy issued final warnings to the flotilla to divert to Ashdod port for aid inspection and unloading, but proceeded with boardings after non-compliance. Videos released by the Israeli Foreign Ministry show troops approaching vessels, with one featuring climate activist Greta Thunberg—also detained on the Alma—being transferred to safety. Authorities stated that all detainees, including the Malaysians, are “safe and well” and will be processed for deportation after signing orders, with aid to be distributed through approved channels.

The detentions have ignited outrage in Malaysia and beyond, with protests erupting in Kuala Lumpur and solidarity rallies in European cities. Malaysian civil society groups, including the SNCC, have mobilized to monitor the situation, vowing to provide legal and consular support. “This is not just an attack on our volunteers but on global humanitarian principles,” said a spokesperson for the Malaysian contingent. The flotilla organizers remain defiant, with at least 36 vessels reportedly continuing toward Gaza despite the seizures, determined to “press on without fear.”

This raid evokes memories of the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident, where Israeli forces killed 10 activists during a similar flotilla boarding. As the world watches, calls grow louder for de-escalation and an end to the blockade, allowing unimpeded aid to reach Gaza’s 2.3 million residents facing acute shortages. Updates on the Malaysians’ status are expected as Israeli authorities process the detainees at Ashdod.

The Malaysian government has yet to issue an official response, but Foreign Ministry officials are reportedly in contact with Israeli counterparts. For families awaiting news, the wait is agonizing, but the volunteers’ courage has amplified Malaysia’s voice in the global cry for Palestinian relief.