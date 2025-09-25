Once, while casually chatting with a few Malay friends about Malaysian politics, I wanted to probe their views on Anwar Ibrahim.

These Malay friends are all intellectuals, highly educated, and have lived in Peninsular Malaysia before.

They said:

“Anwar is quite a good Prime Minister, guiding Malaysia back on the right track. Otherwise, we’d still be living in a country full of corruption.”

“He’s already done his best and isn’t even drawing a salary.”

“We don’t have many choices. So far, no other party leader can replace Anwar!”

“Since the Unity Government took power, extreme rhetoric and racial discrimination have significantly decreased!”

Honestly, I don’t particularly like Anwar either, but just as my Malay friends said: “We don’t have many choices!”

If Anwar steps down, who should we pick? The century-old devil? Muhyiddin (Mahiaddin)? Or the religious fanatic Hadi?

Malaysians are too comfortable compared to people from other countries. We don’t face serious natural disasters or riots, so we don’t understand the need for vigilance in peace. The moment we feel unhappy, we want to change the Prime Minister or government—without considering the consequences.

Do you realize how terrifying it would be if Perikatan Nasional (PN), known for corruption, came to power? I know many lazy citizens like how Muhyiddin used to hand out money, but may I ask, where does that money come from?

If they govern again and keep looting, our national debt will skyrocket. Do you think inflation and taxation are that simple?

If Hadi Awang comes to power, it’ll be 365 days of religious preaching. No more cinemas, no more freedom in clothing, no physical contact between men and women, and when it’s prayer time, everyone stops working.

Can you tolerate that?

When Chinese Premier Xi Jinping came to Malaysia, I was thankful that Anwar was Prime Minister and the Unity Government was in power. If it were Muhyiddin, Ismail Sabri, or Hadi fumbling their English, it would’ve been a disgrace!

Many friends are unhappy with the current economic situation and inflation—why not think about what caused this?

Which country in the world hasn’t seen price hikes or increased taxes post-COVID/MCO? Actually, we are fortunate. In these three years under the Unity Government, there’s no GST, and we still receive eKasih, Bantuan Sara Hidup, and similar welfare programs.

Every month we also get Jualan Murah Madani (affordable sales of essentials). Haven’t you felt the government’s sincerity in helping the people?

If Anwar were to step down now and Hadi, Muhyiddin, or Mahathir took over, do you really think the Malaysian economy would take off overnight?

Use your brain… If Anwar steps down and someone else takes over, the economic situation could worsen, and corruption would continue.

States governed by PAS are dirt poor. PN can’t even afford to pay rent on their headquarters.

Would you entrust the nation’s finances to them?

Do they have what it takes to revive the national economy?

Why is the country still in debt and unable to provide more welfare? Because the previous governments were deeply corrupt, leading us to today’s state!

Malaysia is a resource-rich country, but past governments squandered it, lining their own pockets and feeding their cronies.

When you calmly compare past Prime Ministers, Anwar is better in several key ways:

He’s not like Najib, entangled in global corruption scandals.

He didn’t use emergency powers to cling to his position like Muhyiddin.

He doesn’t play the race card like Mahathir.

At least Anwar is willing to promote judicial independence, abolish the mandatory death penalty, and unite our multiracial society, encouraging public opinion through gentler policies.

As a Chinese Malaysian, haven’t you noticed how the Unity Government is more respectful and attentive to the Chinese community?

More funding for Chinese primary schools and independent high schools, promotions for Chinese officials, freedom to celebrate cultural festivals—haven’t you felt that?

Remember the past? We were even suppressed for doing lion dances during Chinese New Year. Have you forgotten that?

To Christian friends—has anyone under this government called for the removal of church crosses?

Malaysians have a fatal flaw: they’re too used to how past governments operated. They love Candy Politics” and long for Najib.

Don’t you realize that behind Najib’s smile was a pile of national debt?

Have you forgotten how many lives were lost during his time in power? Teoh Beng Hock wasn’t the only one!

Sometimes I get furious: fine then, go ahead and change the government… Let PAS or PN rule—then you’ll know what death feels like!

But this is a huge gamble—do you realize it could cost the nation and the next generation their future?

Just observe the political trend: every time Anwar tries to implement reforms—judicial, multiracial inclusiveness, economic restructuring—there’s always a huge backlash.

But if we want reform, we have to endure the process. Reform is painful—it doesn’t mean we change the government every time it feels uncomfortable.

If we really change the government as some wish, and it leads to more racial discrimination, worse economy, and declining security—it’ll be too late!

Regaining what we lost would be harder than all our previous overthrows—because we’re already a minority race.

Anwar and the Unity Government aren’t perfect. Out of ten things they do, maybe a few won’t please you. But that’s life. Even praying to gods doesn’t guarantee everything goes your way—not every wish comes true.

BN/UMNO was terrible, and yet you tolerated them for 60 years. So why can’t you give Anwar and the Unity Government a few more years?

Think carefully.