The Sabah government will officially recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), says Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said that the state government will also consider allowing holders to apply for state scholarships and admission into state-owned higher learning institutions.

“We are not only recognising it, but also taking action. I just chatted with (state Finance Minister) Datuk Seri Masidi (Manjun) to consider allowing UEC holders to be considered for the Sabah State Government Scholarship, giving them opportunities to pursue studies at institutions such as Kolej Yayasan Sabah and Kolej Teknologi Yayasan Sabah,” he said on Tuesday (Sept 22).

Earlier in his speech, Hajiji also announced RM70mil in financial aid for mission and independent schools, temples and non-Muslim religious bodies.

The allocation would be raised to RM90mil next year, he added.

“This contribution reflects the government’s concern and commitment to support schools and non-Muslim religious bodies across Sabah,” he said.

GRS will appoint Chinese deputy CM if it retains power, says Hajiji

The ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah will appoint a Chinese representative as a deputy chief minister if it forms the state government again, says chief minister Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji said the Chinese community’s role and contributions are “highly significant” in the state’s development and progress.

“Without your contributions, the state’s economy would not have grown. In fact, the contributions of the Chinese community in Sabah span various fields and sectors.

“In the private sector, Chinese entrepreneurs and traders play leading roles. In the state public service, many officers of Chinese descent hold senior positions in ministries, departments and GLCs.

“Indeed, we acknowledge and appreciate the role and contributions of the Chinese community in our society,” a statement by the chief minister’s department quoted him as saying at an event at Hakka Hall in Kota Kinabalu tonight.

Hajiji said almost all of the advisers he had appointed in the fields of oil and gas, finance, investment, and law are of Chinese descent.

“Most recently, I appointed David Wong Dak Wah, former chief judge of Sabah and Sarawak, to lead the Sabah Law Reform Advisory Council, an independent body established to strengthen the state’s legal system.

“This council reviews outdated laws, proposes relevant, fair and people-friendly reforms, and ensures our administration is aligned with current needs.

“This is how we improve state governance, ensuring that Sabah remains progressive and respected,” he said.

Yesterday, Hajiji said the Sabah legislative assembly would be dissolved before its term expires on Nov 11 to pave the way for a state election.

He stopped short of saying whether the dissolution would be announced next month or in November.