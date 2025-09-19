Three policemen have been arrested over allegations of extortion and sexual coercion involving an 18-year-old female student on Wednesday.

City deputy police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad confirmed the arrests by City Criminal Investigation Department Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11) yesterday.

“We have opened investigations under Section 354 and Section 384 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty, and extortion.

“We have obtained a four day remand order against the three policemen to facilitate further investigations,” he said.

The drama unfolded when the student, who was with her boyfriend, were stopped by the three policemen at 1.10am on Sept 17 near a food stall in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur.

The student told police the policemen allegedly demanded their identification cards and seized their mobile phones without consent.

Two policemen allegedly accessed her boyfriend’s device and viewed private photos stored on it.

The student further alleged that the third policeman separated her from her boyfriend where he allegedly threatened her, saying the private photos amounted to a “serious offence” that could result in a RM10,000 fine or two years’ imprisonment.

In her report, the student claimed the policeman forbade her from contacting anyone and insisted the matter could only be “settled” if she either paid RM10,000 on the spot, or engaged in sexual acts with him.

The report stated that the policeman claimed the girl’s life would be ruined, as she would jailed, ending her education.

He allegedly proposed repeated sexual encounters, including spending the night with him the following day, and threatened to detain her boyfriend if she refused.

The complainant said the policeman demanded she provide her phone number under an alias and warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone, threatening he would visit her hostel or home, if she did not comply.

She further alleged the policeman molested her by pinching her left breast during the encounter, which lasted about two hours between 1am and 3am.

The policeman allegedly retained her MyKad and told her she would only get it back if she met him again the following afternoon.

The complainant stated in her report that the policeman also promised her money and even an iPhone if she agreed to maintain a sexual relationship with him.

