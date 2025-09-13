In Malaysia’s dynamic political landscape, speculation about potential leaders often sparks heated debates. Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, the Deputy President of Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), is a prominent figure in the opposition Perikatan Nasional coalition. As a key leader in an Islamist party, his potential ascent to the premiership raises questions about the direction of the country’s economy.

While some fear that PAS’s conservative Islamic policies could stifle growth, others point to the party’s emphasis on ethical finance and social equity as potential strengths. This article explores the hypothetical scenario of Tuan Ibrahim becoming Prime Minister, drawing on PAS’s track record in governed states, stated policies, and expert analyses to assess potential economic impacts.

It’s important to note that this is speculative, based on available data as of 2025, and Malaysia’s economy is influenced by many factors beyond leadership alone.

Economic Performance in PAS-Governed States: A Mixed Record

PAS’s governance in northern states provides a glimpse into what a national PAS-led administration might look like. These states—Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis—are among Malaysia’s least developed, with lower GDP per capita and higher poverty rates compared to southern states like Selangor or Penang. Critics attribute this to PAS’s focus on Islamic policies, which have led to “laggard developmental growth and poor socio-economic indicators.” For instance, Kelantan has struggled with infrastructure deficits and limited foreign investment, partly due to conservative regulations that deter tourism and non-halal industries.

However, the party has faced criticism for prioritizing religious conservatism over broad-based development.

Risks and Potential Downsides

A PAS-led government under Tuan Ibrahim might prioritize Islamic reforms, such as pursuing hudud laws (Islamic criminal code), which require constitutional amendments and could spark political instability. This might deter foreign investors wary of stricter regulations, affecting Malaysia’s status as a hub for multinational corporations. For example, PAS has historically opposed gambling, raising concerns about closing Genting Highlands Casino, a major tourism revenue source contributing billions to the economy. Such moves could lead to job losses in entertainment and hospitality sectors, potentially reducing GDP growth.

PAS’s rhetoric has often amplified anti-Chinese sentiments, as seen in responses to incidents like the waving of Chinese flags, where party leaders held counter-rallies and made public criticisms, reinforcing divisive narratives against minority communities. This could strain relations with China, Malaysia’s largest trading partner, potentially impacting investments in infrastructure and technology under initiatives like the Belt and Road.

Simultaneously, PAS maintains a strong anti-US stance, criticizing American foreign policies, particularly on Israel-Palestine issues, and aligning with broader protests against figures like Donald Trump. While no direct PAS proposal to ban Trump has been confirmed, the party’s Islamist positions have fueled calls to reject US influences, including recent backlash against Trump’s ambassador picks perceived as Zionist or Islamophobic. Alienating both superpowers—China through local sinophobia and the US through ideological opposition—could severely disrupt trade, FDI, and diplomatic ties, exacerbating economic vulnerabilities in a globalized market.

Conservative social policies pose further risks to tourism, a key sector contributing over 6% to GDP. In PAS-ruled Kedah, which includes Langkawi, there have been allegations of moral policing, such as claims that tourists were prohibited from wearing shorts or buying alcohol, though officially denied by state leaders. If such dress codes or restrictions were implemented nationwide, it could drive away international visitors seeking relaxed beach destinations, leading to revenue losses in hospitality and related industries.

The entertainment sector faces similar threats, with PAS frequently calling for bans or boycotts of concerts perceived as promoting Western or LGBTQ+ values. Notable examples include urges to cancel Coldplay’s performance, threats of protests against international artists, and actual cancellations like the Good Vibes Festival after an on-stage incident. PAS Youth has advocated controlling the number of foreign concerts, estimating that such politicization led to over RM1 billion in lost entertainment tourism receipts in 2023 alone. Banning or restricting concerts, entertainment outlets, and related events could devastate the creative industry, causing job losses for thousands and deterring global promoters from including Malaysia in tours.

Additionally, PAS’s emphasis on Bumiputera policies might limit foreign equity, as Tuan Ibrahim has criticized its rise. In a globalized economy, this could slow inflows of capital and technology, especially in sectors like semiconductors and renewables, where Malaysia competes with neighbors like Vietnam. Analysts note that PAS-governed states have a “mixed record” on labor and growth, potentially lowering long-term potential if scaled nationally. Social policies like gender segregation or dress codes could also impact workforce participation, particularly for women, and harm Malaysia’s international image.

Would Malaysia’s economy be “ruined” under Prime Minister Tuan Ibrahim? Not necessarily, but significant risks exist. PAS’s conservative policies could alienate investors and sectors reliant on liberal norms, potentially slowing growth in a diverse, export-driven economy that’s projected to sustain 4-5% annual expansion under current trajectories.