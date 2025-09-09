Ismail Sabri’s Silence on RM169 Million Forfeiture: An Implicit Admission of Guilt?

In a stunning development that has sent ripples through Malaysia’s political landscape, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his ex-political secretary, Mohammad Anuar Mohd Isa, have decided not to contest the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) application to forfeit over RM169 million in cash. This decision, confirmed via a letter dated August 28 to the Sessions Court, comes after MACC seized the funds from Anuar in July, alleging they belong to Ismail Sabri and are linked to potential offences under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA). The court’s third-party notice to the ex-PM, issued recently, was meant to give him a chance to defend his interests in the money. Yet, by choosing silence, Ismail Sabri has effectively handed the funds to the government without a fight. This inaction raises a glaring question: Is this not an indirect admission that the money is indeed his, and possibly tainted by corruption?

For those unfamiliar with the saga, the RM169 million—equivalent to about US$39 million—was discovered during MACC raids as part of broader investigations into political funding and graft during the previous administration. Ismail Sabri, who served as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister from August 2021 to November 2022, has long been under scrutiny for alleged misuse of public funds and shadowy donations. The cash haul, stashed away and now set for forfeiture in an October hearing, symbolizes the excesses that plagued the Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional eras. If the money weren’t his, one would expect a vehement denial, a legal challenge, or at the very least, a public statement distancing himself from the seized assets. Instead, the former leader’s decision to sit this one out speaks volumes louder than words ever could.

In legal terms, not contesting a forfeiture claim under AMLA is akin to conceding ownership. The law allows third parties like Ismail Sabri to intervene and prove the funds are legitimate—perhaps from lawful business dealings or personal savings. But by waiving that right, he avoids the scrutiny of a full court examination, where documents, witnesses, and forensic accounting could unravel the origins of this fortune. Critics argue this is a tactical retreat: Why risk perjury charges or further exposure when you can let the matter fade into bureaucratic obscurity? For a man who once helmed the nation during a pandemic and economic turmoil, this evasion reeks of self-preservation over accountability. It indirectly validates the MACC’s narrative that the cash is proceeds of unlawful activities, possibly tied to political patronage or kickbacks during his tenure.

This brings us to the Madani government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Since taking power in late 2022, Anwar’s administration has promised a clean break from the kleptocracy of the past, with the MACC empowered to pursue high-profile cases without fear or favor. The “Madani” framework—emphasizing sustainability, compassion, and respect—cannot coexist with turning a blind eye to such windfalls. Reports suggest Ismail Sabri has faced no formal charges to date, and whispers of “release” or leniency in investigations have fueled public outrage. If the ex-PM’s non-challenge is tantamount to a confession, then the logical next step is prosecution—not a quiet release back into the political fold.

Anwar’s government must act decisively. Charging Ismail Sabri under relevant statutes—be it the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 for abuse of power or AMLA for money laundering—would demonstrate that no one is above the law, regardless of past alliances or political utility. UMNO, Ismail Sabri’s party, remains a key pillar in the unity government; overlooking this could erode public trust and invite accusations of selective justice. The people of Malaysia, weary from years of scandals like 1MDB, deserve better. Forfeiting the money is a start, but without criminal charges, it’s merely a financial slap on the wrist.

In the end, Ismail Sabri’s silence is deafening. By not challenging the forfeiture, he has painted himself into a corner of complicity. Prime Minister Anwar, the ball is in your court: Charge him, hold him accountable, and let justice prevail. Anything less would betray the Madani promise of a Malaysia for all, not just the elite.