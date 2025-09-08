The ghosts of past betrayals—Badawi’s quiet exit, Najib’s downfall, Mahathir’s humiliation, and PH’s shattered mandate—hover over Muhyiddin like a karmic shadow. If Hamzah’s “plot” materializes, it might just be the final twist in a saga where no one emerges unscathed.

As whispers of intrigue echo through the halls of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), the spotlight has turned to deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, accused in a scathing poison-pen letter of orchestrating a scheme to oust party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. But beneath the surface of this latest chapter in Bersatu’s turbulent saga lies a narrative of poetic justice—or karma, as some insiders quip—stemming from Muhyiddin’s own storied history of political maneuvering that left a trail of betrayed allies in his wake, from Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and Najib Razak to Mahathir Mohamad and the entire Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

The controversy erupted just ahead of Bersatu’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam, where delegates openly chanted “Turun Tan Sri” (Step down, Tan Sri) during Muhyiddin’s address, amplifying long-simmering discontent. A leaked anonymous letter, circulated among party members, paints Hamzah as the mastermind behind a “signature plot” to force Muhyiddin’s resignation, allegedly fabricating claims of a promised succession and undermining the president’s authority to consolidate power for himself. Hamzah has vehemently denied the allegations, declaring himself Muhyiddin’s “No. 1 supporter” and attributing the rumors to “outsiders” intent on sowing discord within the Perikatan Nasional (PN) opposition pact. Muhyiddin, for his part, has dismissed the letter as a “malicious attempt” to divide the party and reaffirmed his “friendship” with Hamzah, insisting there is “no rift” between them.

Yet, with over 120 of Bersatu’s 165 division chiefs reportedly signing a statutory declaration (SD) last week urging Muhyiddin to step down and hand over leadership to Hamzah, the denials ring hollow to many observers. The move, led by figures like Bersatu Ampang chief Mohd. Isa Mohd. Saidi, signals a groundswell of frustration over the party’s direction ahead of the 16th General Election (PRU16), where Bersatu’s survival hangs in the balance. Critics within the ranks argue that Muhyiddin’s leadership has become a liability, alienating voters and weakening PN’s challenge against the unity government.

But is this internal rebellion merely about electoral strategy, or does it reflect a deeper reckoning for Muhyiddin’s checkered past? Malaysian politics has long been a theater of betrayals, where today’s kingmaker often becomes tomorrow’s casualty—a theme that haunts figures like Muhyiddin, whose rise was built on a foundation of shifting alliances and abrupt U-turns.

Muhyiddin’s journey began in the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), where he initially aligned with Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, serving as a key minister in his administration after the 2004 general election. However, as whispers of reform grew louder, Muhyiddin quietly backed Mahathir Mohamad’s 2008 proxy challenge against Badawi through the “UMNO 11” faction, contributing to the pressure that forced Badawi’s resignation in 2009. It was a subtle betrayal, one that positioned Muhyiddin for greater prominence but sowed seeds of distrust among UMNO loyalists who saw Badawi as a stabilizing force.

The pattern escalated under Najib Razak. As deputy prime minister from 2009, Muhyiddin was a trusted lieutenant, but by 2015, amid the 1MDB scandal, he publicly broke ranks, refusing to sign a loyalty pledge to Najib and openly criticizing the prime minister’s leadership. Najib responded by sacking him, branding Muhyiddin a “traitor” in a move that fractured UMNO. Muhyiddin’s defiance propelled him into the opposition fold, but it came at the cost of deep personal and political enmity—Najib, now imprisoned for corruption, has never forgiven the man who once called him boss.

The betrayals reached their zenith in 2018, when Muhyiddin joined forces with Mahathir and PH to topple Najib, co-founding Bersatu as a vehicle for Malay-centric reform. PH’s stunning victory installed Mahathir as prime minister, with Muhyiddin as his deputy. But by February 2020, in the infamous “Sheraton Move,” Muhyiddin orchestrated a mass defection of Bersatu MPs from PH, allying with the very UMNO elements he had helped oust. This coup d’état sidelined Mahathir, who decried it as the ultimate “betrayal” after decades of mentorship, and shattered the reformist dreams of PH, which had promised to dismantle Barisan Nasional’s kleptocratic legacy. Muhyiddin ascended to the premiership, but his government collapsed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to his ouster in 2021 and a string of legal battles, including graft charges that were later dropped.

Now, as Hamzah—once a steadfast ally who reaffirmed his loyalty at the AGM amid the chaos—faces accusations of plotting Muhyiddin’s downfall, the irony is palpable. Party veterans murmur that this is Muhyiddin’s karma catching up: the architect of defections and backstabs now tasting the bitter fruit of internal revolt. “In Malaysian politics, betrayal is a boomerang,” one anonymous Bersatu source told reporters, echoing analyses that such treachery inevitably returns to haunt its perpetrators. Hamzah, with his roots in Perlis UMNO and a reputation for pragmatic loyalty, is seen by some as the antidote—a leader untainted by Muhyiddin’s baggage, capable of mending fences with disaffected factions and bolstering PN’s appeal in northern states like Perak and Kedah.

Muhyiddin, addressing the AGM, warned against “signature plots” and urged adherence to the party constitution, but the damage may already be done. An emergency supreme council meeting is rumored to be in the works, but whether it quells the storm or accelerates Hamzah’s rise remains to be seen. For Bersatu, forged in the fires of 2018’s anti-corruption fervor, this leadership duel could either purge its demons or doom it to irrelevance.

As PRU16 looms, the ghosts of past betrayals—Badawi’s quiet exit, Najib’s downfall, Mahathir’s humiliation, and PH’s shattered mandate—hover over Muhyiddin like a karmic shadow. If Hamzah’s “plot” materializes, it might just be the final twist in a saga where no one emerges unscathed.