In a significant show of internal dissent within Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), approximately 120 division chiefs have signed a statutory declaration (SD) calling on party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to resign immediately and transfer leadership to deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin. The move, confirmed by Bersatu Ampang division chief Mohd. Isa Mohd. Saidi, underscores growing concerns about the party’s direction and survival ahead of the 16th General Election (PRU16).

The SD was dispatched to Muhyiddin last week, highlighting a brewing crisis within the party that has been simmering during recent gatherings. Mohd. Isa emphasized that the signatures represent a collective plea to safeguard Bersatu’s future, stating that the leadership transition is essential to unify the party and strengthen its position against rivals. “This is about the party’s survival. We need fresh leadership to navigate the challenges ahead,” he was quoted as saying in reports emerging from the party’s ranks.

This development comes on the heels of heightened tensions at Bersatu’s recent Annual General Assembly (AGM) held at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam. During the event, Muhyiddin faced audible chants of “Turun Tan Sri” (Step down, Tan Sri) from some delegates as he delivered his speech, a moment that captured widespread media attention and signaled deep divisions. In response, Muhyiddin urged members to adhere strictly to the party constitution and avoid actions that could fracture unity, warning that such disharmony could jeopardize Bersatu’s electoral prospects.

Despite the public show of support from Hamzah Zainudin, who reaffirmed his loyalty to Muhyiddin during the AGM and called for party solidarity, the SD signatures suggest that a substantial faction within Bersatu is pushing for change. Hamzah, a prominent figure and Member of Parliament for Larut, has been positioned as a potential stabilizing force, with some insiders viewing him as a more electable leader capable of rallying support in key states like Sabah, where Bersatu is eyeing victories in upcoming polls.

The controversy has reignited speculation about Bersatu’s internal power struggles, particularly following proposals at the AGM to nominate Muhyiddin as the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition’s “poster boy” for prime minister in PRU16. Critics within the party argue that such a move could alienate voters and lead to further chaos, echoing sentiments from earlier discussions about the risks of centering the campaign around the former prime minister. Police have even launched investigations into disruptions at the assembly, including incidents where two men interrupted Muhyiddin’s address, though no injuries or damage were reported.

Bersatu, a key component of the PN opposition alliance, has faced challenges since losing power in the 2022 general election. Muhyiddin, who served as prime minister from 2020 to 2021, has been a polarizing figure, credited by supporters for steering the country through the COVID-19 pandemic but criticized for his handling of economic policies and party management. The call for his resignation is not isolated; it follows a pattern of defections and infighting that has weakened the party’s parliamentary presence.

As of now, Muhyiddin has not publicly responded to the SD. Party sources indicate that an emergency meeting may be convened to address the impasse. For Bersatu, which positions itself as a defender of Malay and Bumiputera rights, this leadership showdown could either galvanize reform or deepen fractures at a critical juncture.

Political analysts suggest that if Muhyiddin steps aside, Hamzah’s ascension could inject new energy into the party, particularly in northern states where he holds sway. However, failure to resolve the rift might embolden rivals like UMNO and PAS, complicating PN’s strategy for the next polls.

This story is developing, with more reactions expected from Bersatu’s supreme council.