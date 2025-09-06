In the ever-shifting landscape of Malaysian politics, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) finds itself at a crossroads. As the party gears up for its general assembly, whispers of internal discord have grown into outright allegations of a leadership challenge. At the center of this storm is Deputy President Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who some party members reportedly see as the successor to current President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. While Muhyiddin has publicly dismissed these claims, the tensions highlight deeper fractures within Bersatu and its role in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has criticised alleged attempts to collect signatures to oust him, describing it as a move that contravenes the party’s constitution.

He said if the president could be removed through such a method, then other leaders including division chiefs, Armada, Srikandi and Srikandi youth chiefs could also face the same fate.

“There were claims that people are collecting signatures to topple the president.

“This goes against the party’s constitution.

“If the president can be brought down this way, then division leaders, wing chiefs and committee members can also suffer the same fate,” he said during his keynote address at Bersatu’s eighth annual general assembly.

Background on Bersatu’s Leadership Dynamics

Bersatu, founded in 2016, has been a key player in Malaysia’s opposition since losing power in the 2022 general election. Muhyiddin, a former prime minister, has led the party since its inception, navigating it through alliances and controversies. Hamzah, a seasoned politician and current Opposition Leader in Parliament, serves as deputy president and has been a staunch ally to Muhyiddin in the past. However, recent events suggest that loyalty may be waning amid calls for fresh leadership to revitalize the party’s fortunes ahead of the next general election (GE16).

Analysts point to Bersatu’s ongoing vulnerabilities, including member defections and legal battles, as fuel for these internal challenges. Muhyiddin’s health rumors have also been weaponized, though he has vehemently denied them, stating he remains fit to lead.

The Spark: Signature Drives and Poison Pen Letters

The controversy escalated with reports of a signature collection drive aimed at ousting Muhyiddin from the presidency. Muhyiddin himself addressed this during a recent party event, slamming the effort as divisive and urging unity. Sources within the party claim this move is backed by factions dissatisfied with the current leadership’s handling of key issues, such as winning non-Malay votes and managing friction with coalition partner PAS.

Adding to the intrigue, a “poison pen letter” vilifying Hamzah has surfaced, which he has condemned as an attempt to sow division. Hamzah emphasized that such tactics have no place in Bersatu, calling for the party to reject practices that could fracture its ranks. Another letter targeting him was reported earlier, amid probes into related claims.

In a notable development, the Port Dickson Bersatu division passed a motion explicitly calling for Hamzah to assume the presidency, with Muhyiddin transitioning to an advisory role. The division’s deputy chief likened the current leadership’s performance to a failed badminton serve, arguing that a smooth power transition to Hamzah is necessary to address Malaysians’ concerns.

Broader Implications for Perikatan Nasional

The leadership tussle isn’t isolated to Bersatu; it casts a shadow over the entire PN coalition. PAS, a key ally, appears divided on Muhyiddin’s continued role as PN chairperson. Some PAS leaders have expressed a lack of confidence in both Muhyiddin and Hamzah, suggesting the party might fare better by joining the ruling coalition instead. Political observers note a clear split within Bersatu on whether Muhyiddin should remain at the helm of PN, with PAS’s stance potentially tipping the balance.

Despite the rumors, not all divisions are aligned against Muhyiddin. The Negeri Sembilan chapter, for instance, has affirmed its support for him, viewing him as the best leader to guide Bersatu and PN into GE16. Hamzah has also publicly backed Muhyiddin in the past, expressing confidence in his leadership during earlier crises.

The upcoming Bersatu general assembly is seen as a litmus test for Muhyiddin’s grip on power. Debates over the prime ministerial candidate and cooperation within PN are expected to dominate, potentially shaping the party’s strategy moving forward.

Challenges Ahead: Unity or Division?

As Bersatu grapples with these internal battles, the stakes are high. A successful challenge by Hamzah could reinvigorate the party but risks alienating Muhyiddin’s loyalists and further straining ties with PAS. Conversely, if Muhyiddin weathers the storm, it may solidify his position but leave underlying grievances unaddressed.

Muhyiddin has stated he has no issue with being replaced, but insists any change must follow party protocols. For now, the assembly looms as a pivotal moment, where Bersatu must decide if it’s time for a new chapter under Hamzah or to rally behind its founding leader.

This article draws on recent developments as of September 2025. Malaysian politics evolves rapidly, so readers are encouraged to follow ongoing coverage for updates.