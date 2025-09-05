In the wake of escalating antigovernment protests rocking Indonesia since late August 2025, where public fury over lawmakers’ exorbitant entitlements has led to violence, deaths, and thousands of arrests, similar concerns are bubbling up in Malaysia. The spotlight falls on Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, PKR Vice President and Selangor Menteri Besar, whose reported monthly earnings of around RM180,000—drawn from multiple public roles—highlight a growing divide between political elites and everyday citizens struggling with economic pressures. As Indonesians clash with authorities over MP housing allowances inflated to nearly 10 times the norm, Malaysians are left questioning: Could unchecked politician perks spark similar unrest here?

Amirudin Shari’s multifaceted career exemplifies the accumulation of power and pay in Malaysian politics. As the 16th Menteri Besar of Selangor since 2018, a federal MP for Gombak, a state assemblyman for Sungai Tua, and head of several Government-Linked Companies (GLCs), his income streams from taxpayer-funded sources add up significantly. Reports estimate his total monthly package at RM180,000, far exceeding the average Malaysian’s earnings and fueling accusations of excess in a nation where inflation and living costs continue to bite.

Dissecting the RM180,000: Layers of Public-Funded Income

Amirudin’s compensation breaks down across his overlapping roles, revealing a system ripe for criticism:

Menteri Besar Role : His base salary as Selangor’s Chief Minister is about RM58,250, but with allowances for duties, entertainment, and travel, the figure balloons. Including perks from state leadership, estimates place this at the core of the RM180,000 total.

: His base salary as Selangor’s Chief Minister is about RM58,250, but with allowances for duties, entertainment, and travel, the figure balloons. Including perks from state leadership, estimates place this at the core of the RM180,000 total. Federal MP Earnings : As Gombak’s representative, he earns RM16,000 basic, plus up to RM25,700 in allowances, potentially reaching RM30,000–RM40,000 monthly with claims.

: As Gombak’s representative, he earns RM16,000 basic, plus up to RM25,700 in allowances, potentially reaching RM30,000–RM40,000 monthly with claims. State Assemblyman Pay : An additional RM11,500 base for Sungai Tua, supplemented by assembly allowances.

: An additional RM11,500 base for Sungai Tua, supplemented by assembly allowances. GLC Positions: Leadership in Selangor-linked entities adds chairman fees, often RM35,000 or more, contributing to the cumulative haul.

This stacking of salaries contrasts sharply with the financial realities faced by many Malaysians, where household incomes average RM7,000–RM8,000. Critics argue it represents a betrayal of PKR’s reformist roots, especially when party figures advocate frugality while leaders amass wealth from public coffers.

If you have ever wondered why politicians fight over becoming members of an administration, the fact that PKR candidates have been required by their party to declare their assets could shed some light.

The “salaries” some acquire in government can be quite a hefty packet and one only need look at the asset declaration forms of two candidates to get a good picture.

These candidates are chief executives of their states and they command monthly incomes of five and six figures.

Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun listed his monthly income for September at RM83,029. However, that pales in comparison to his Selangor counterpart Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, whose income for the same month was a whopping RM179,775.

The amounts, however, are a total figure and not just their salaries as MBs. And, it goes without saying, if you are the leader of a bigger, more developed state, you stand to earn more.

While Aminuddin’s monthly pay is only RM19,175, Amirudin’s is more than thrice that at RM58,250.

The rest of Aminuddin’s monthly income comes from his allowance as a state assemblyman (RM8,954), other allowances (RM18,900), allowance as Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd chairman (RM6,000), and RM30,000 for his allowance from Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI).

In Amirudin’s case, he also got RM79,917 for director’s fees (based on approval from ALP); RM25,833 from leave passage, and claimed medical benefits of RM15,775.

Parallels with Indonesia’s Turmoil: A Warning Sign for Malaysia?

The timing couldn’t be more poignant. In Indonesia, protests erupted on August 25, 2025, initially over a proposed hike in MP housing allowances—pegged at nearly 10 times standard rates—amid a faltering economy and widening wealth gap. What began as peaceful demonstrations against perceived elite entitlement has spiraled into nationwide chaos: at least 10 deaths, over 3,000 arrests, and hundreds injured in clashes with police. Protesters, including gig workers and students, decry a “yawning wealth gap” and government policies under President Prabowo Subianto that favor the powerful, echoing the “Gelap Indonesia” movement’s calls for economic justice since February.

These events mirror Malaysian grievances. Just as Indonesians rage against lawmakers’ perks amid economic slowdowns, Amirudin’s RM180,000 salary symbolizes similar disparities here. Selangor’s recent civil servant salary hikes and aid packages are welcome, but they pale against the backdrop of one leader’s layered remunerations. Human rights groups like Human Rights Watch have condemned Indonesia’s crackdown, urging an end to arbitrary detentions— a scenario Malaysia could avoid by addressing transparency now.

The Indonesian unrest, with its roots in resentment over elite compensation, serves as a stark cautionary tale. Protests have escalated from economic frustrations to full-blown antigovernment fury, with looting, tear gas, and even the death of a high school student in Jakarta. If Malaysia ignores calls for capping cumulative salaries or divesting overlapping roles, public outrage—fueled by social media exposes like the Instagram post highlighting similar issues—could ignite comparable demonstrations.

Toward Accountability: Lessons from Across the Strait

Amirudin Shari’s achievements in Selangor, from housing initiatives to administrative reforms, are noteworthy. Yet, his high earnings amid broader economic challenges undermine public trust. PKR must heed Indonesia’s lesson: Reform entitlements before resentment boils over. Implementing transparent salary caps, independent oversight of GLC appointments, and limits on multiple office-holding could prevent a Malaysian version of the chaos next door.

As Indonesia grapples with its “people versus power” reckoning, Malaysia has an opportunity to act preemptively. True leadership means bridging the wealth gap, not widening it—lest the streets of Kuala Lumpur echo Jakarta’s cries for justice.

