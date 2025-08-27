A shocking scandal has taken social media by storm after a Malaysian man, Jason Wong, publicly exposed his wife’s alleged affair with a doctor — and the confrontation was caught on video inside a BMW. What began as a suspicion ended in a dramatic reveal, sparking widespread discussion online about infidelity, trust, and marriage.

“Darling I going Watsons”

According to Wong, his wife of 10 years had told him she was heading to Watsons. Instead, he later discovered her inside another man’s BMW, together with a doctor still in his medical scrubs. The incident was recorded in several short videos lasting about three minutes, which Wong then uploaded to Facebook on 24 August. Within hours, the posts went viral, racking up more than 34,000 shares and almost 10,000 comments, many of them from netizens who sympathised with Wong while criticising the woman’s betrayal.

In the clips, Wong confronted the doctor directly, demanding to know why he was “destroying another man’s family” when he was married himself. At one point, the doctor claimed that Wong and his wife were divorced, sparking further drama when Wong shot back, “Since when did we get a divorce? Is it on paper?” The heated exchange revealed both the shock and devastation Wong felt, having supported his wife financially and emotionally for a decade.

How Jason Wong’s Suspicions Grew

Wong explained in his post that he had noticed changes in his wife’s behaviour in recent months. She often spent long hours outside the house, raising doubts that eventually pushed him to follow up on her whereabouts. His suspicions were confirmed when he caught her in the car with the doctor. The betrayal, compounded by the fact that both parties were married, drew strong condemnation from netizens, who blasted the pair for their actions.

Many social media users also highlighted the irony of the situation, with some mocking the excuse of “going to Watsons” only to be exposed in what Wong jokingly described as a “full body diagnosis with Doctor Bimmer.” Others expressed empathy for Wong, calling him a “patient and supportive husband” who did not deserve such treatment.

Viral Reaction and Wider Implications

The scandal has since become one of the most talked-about stories in Malaysia, with clips circulating widely across TikTok, Facebook, and WhatsApp groups. Commenters debated not just the personal betrayal, but also the professional ethics of the doctor involved. Some noted that if the allegations were true, his credibility and career could face serious repercussions.

For Wong, the public exposure may have been both a release of frustration and a warning to others about the consequences of dishonesty in relationships. What remains clear is that the scandal has struck a chord with thousands of people, sparking conversations about loyalty, trust, and how social media has become the stage for modern-day confrontations.



BMW-Driving Doctor Exposed: “He Has Wife & 3 Kids”, Double Doom‘

A married doctor, dubbed online as the “BMW 老王医生”, has come under heavy fire after being exposed for allegedly having an affair with another woman. The scandal erupted when the woman’s husband reportedly caught the pair together, filing for divorce soon after. What shocked many netizens, however, was the revelation that the doctor himself is not only married but also a father of three children.

Screenshots of heated discussions have gone viral on Facebook, with many users condemning the doctor for betraying his family. “He destroyed two households in one go,” one comment read. Another added, “As a doctor, he is educated and respected, but clearly, wisdom and responsibility were lacking.”

The revelation that the doctor has three children triggered a wave of anger and disappointment. Several online users expressed sympathy for his wife and children, who now face unwanted public attention. One netizen said, “It’s not just about the affair — his kids will have to live with this stain for the rest of their lives.”

Others took aim at the hypocrisy of his behaviour, pointing out that doctors are trusted figures in society. “How can patients feel safe when a man who is supposed to save lives can’t even safeguard his own family values?” another frustrated user commented.

Adding fuel to the debate, some mocked the doctor for hiding behind the façade of a successful, “handsome” man driving a BMW, while failing his most important duties at home. Sarcastic remarks such as “开 car klinik to treat this kind of sickness” also made the rounds online.

Scandal Raises Questions About Public Shaming

Beyond the gossip, the scandal has sparked a larger conversation about morality, responsibility, and the role of social media. While many believe the doctor deserved to be exposed, others raised concerns about the collateral damage. “The husband may be the victim, but by airing this online, he has also dragged innocent children into the mess,” one commenter noted.

Still, the focus of the online uproar remains firmly on the doctor. As one angry netizen summarised: “He has a wife and three kids at home. No amount of excuses can make this right.”

Source : Singapore Unsensored