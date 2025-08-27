A video clip circulating online has sparked a wave of outrage after it allegedly showed a doctor engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a nurse inside his own clinic office. The footage, believed to be taken from a CCTV camera, has since gone viral across various platforms, drawing thousands of reactions and comments from netizens. Many viewers expressed disgust, calling the doctor “unprofessional” and “a disgrace” to the medical profession, while others questioned how the footage was obtained in the first place.

Some online users pointed out that medical professionals are held to high ethical standards, and such behaviour not only damages personal reputation but also undermines public trust in healthcare services. Comments flooded in, with many expressing sympathy for the doctor’s spouse and patients who may now feel uncomfortable seeking treatment. Others took a more light-hearted approach, making jokes about the incident and comparing it to “soap opera drama happening in real life”.





This case has also raised privacy concerns, as netizens debated whether clinic CCTV recordings can be accessed or leaked without authorisation. Several commenters questioned the legality of circulating such intimate footage, with some warning that sharing or distributing the video could result in legal consequences.

The incident has triggered mixed sentiments online. While a majority condemned the doctor’s actions, others highlighted that both parties were consenting adults and suggested the issue should be kept private. Still, many argued that inappropriate behaviour at the workplace, especially in a healthcare setting, crosses professional boundaries and sets a poor example for the industry.

Some even voiced worries that such cases could affect the confidence of patients, particularly female patients visiting male specialists. A number of women openly admitted in the comments that they now feel hesitant about consulting male gynaecologists, fearing a lack of professionalism.

Source : Singapore Unsencored