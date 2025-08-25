BRICKBATS are seemingly being hurled at Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after he readily pledged an additional RM100 mil in humanitarian aid for Gaza last night (Aug 24) amid the worsening Palestinian-Israel conflict.

It was unclear as to the origin of the funding – whether it would be tapped from the government’s coffers, 100% contributed by corporations or this is a joint public/private sector initiative.

What is certain, however, is that PMX also rallied major corporations to step forward with aid for Palestinians while urging them to reflect on the peace and freedom enjoyed in Malaysia as a reason to support those in hardship.

Speaking at the “Malam Himpunan dan Selawat Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza” gathering at Dataran Merdeka, PMX who is also the Finance Minister, said the latest allocation follows a similar RM100 mil approved by the government two years ago.

“… Anwar can compete at (the) Gaza election … automatically become PM there … how many terms you decide la,” was the most popular reaction by a supposedly infuriated commenter to the Bernama news report aired on the Malaysiakini Facebook page.

Another commenter deemed the RM200 mil of funding outflow to Gaza thus far as “will go a long way to buy the much-needed things in healthcare, rural development and uplifting poverty” in Malaysia.

“We aren’t a rich developed nation with lots of surplus to give away. Charity should always start at home,” he asserted.

One commenter recalled the Malay proverb “kera di hutan disusukan, anak di rumah kelaparan” (literally “monkeys in the jungle are being nursed while one’s own child dies of hunger at home”) which coincidentally resonates with the stance of human rights activist and lawyer Siti Kasim on the matter.

As one commenter wondered if the Madani Cabinet “has agreed with the donations”, another wanted to know the current national debt level while others are puzzled that “the Malaysia is indeed a wealthy nation!”

As it is, one commenter wondered “whether all the (donation) money would reach the deserving areas or channelled to someone else’s pocket”.

The bottom line is, one commenter lamented “it’s a pity to have a PM like that” while another simply, quipped “we’ll know what to do in the next election.”

Source : Focus






