AP today made it clear that it can operate without MCA, dismissing any notion that it relies on the party’s support or cooperation.

Its secretary-general, Anthony Loke, said the party had never expressed interest in working with MCA, despite repeated public statements from the latter distancing itself from DAP.

“First of all, we never said we wanted to work with them. So don’t flatter yourselves by assuming DAP is seeking cooperation with MCA,” he told reporters after attending a Perak DAP dinner at the Ipoh Convention Centre here today.

He was commenting on MCA Youth Information Chief Neow Choo Seong, who recently said that MCA finds it difficult to cooperate with DAP, even though they are part of the same government.

Neow said that, in reality, it is DAP that often “provokes” the MCA, the latest example being DAP-Kampar Member of Parliament Chong Zhemin, who suddenly suggested that MCA be dissolved and merge with DAP.

Loke stressed that DAP’s collaboration is strictly within the framework of the Unity Government, in partnership with Barisan Nasional (BN).

“We are working with BN. Therefore, it is up to BN to decide how it wants to manage internal cooperation, especially in the context of the upcoming elections,” he said.

He added that if certain component parties are dissatisfied, they should resolve the issue internally within BN.

“As far as I know, the top BN leadership, especially from Umno, sits in the Cabinet and has consistently expressed a strong commitment to strengthening the Unity Government.

“However, I’ve noticed that MCA leaders often make conflicting statements. Perhaps they feel like they’re not part of the government, I don’t know. That’s their prerogative,” Loke said.

He added that DAP is prepared for any outcome but remains focused on national development and economic progress.

“Our priority is not politicking, but building the nation and ensuring good governance.

“Each DAP leader, particularly elected representatives, must be committed to serving their constituents and implementing government policies that benefit the people, especially through development initiatives,” he said.

Citing ministries led by DAP including the Housing and Local Government Ministry, the Digital Ministry and the Human Resources Ministry, Loke said DAP ministers are focused on delivering results.

“We don’t talk about elections every day. If politicians only think about themselves or their parties instead of the rakyat, the public will take note.

“Whatever decisions others want to make, that’s entirely up to them. But let me reiterate, we never expressed any desire to cooperate with you (MCA).

“So don’t flatter yourselves into thinking we can’t survive without you (MCA),” he added.