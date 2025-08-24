The son of a former prime minister has been arrested for alleged drug possession after police stopped his vehicle near the Damansara toll plaza late yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed that the man, said to be in his 20s, was detained during a crime prevention operation carried out by Petaling Jaya district police along the Sprint Highway.

He said, as quoted by The Star, that officers found a small quantity of heroin and several items believed to be used for drug abuse during the inspection.

He was taken to Petaling Jaya district police headquarters for further action.

The suspect is believed to have two prior drug-related offences on record.

