The son of a former prime minister has been arrested for alleged drug possession after police stopped his vehicle near the Damansara toll plaza late yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed that the man, said to be in his 20s, was detained during a crime prevention operation carried out by Petaling Jaya district police along the Sprint Highway.

He said, as quoted by The Star, that officers found a small quantity of heroin and several items believed to be used for drug abuse during the inspection.

He was reportedly driving in reverse at high speed in a suspicious manner on the highway when police intervened. A search of the vehicle uncovered a small quantity of heroin and several items believed to be used for drug consumption.

He was taken to Petaling Jaya district police headquarters for further action.

The suspect is believed to have two prior drug-related offences on record.

Police said about 3g of heroin was recovered and that the suspect has prior drug-related records.

Why Did Malacca Appoint Datuk Fan Bingbing As Tourism Ambassador Despite Akmal Saleh’s Patriotic Stance & Perceived "anti-Chinese" Views?

Sarawak Abang Jo: In The Next 10 Years, You Will See Many Bumiputeras—Malays, Ibans & Bidayuhs—Speaking Mandarin Just Like The Chinese

