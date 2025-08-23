Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, credited with raising the historic city’s profile among tourists from her home country, will receive a Datukship at this Sunday’s (Aug 24) investiture ceremony in conjunction with the birthday of Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Ali Rustam.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh confirmed this on Thursday (Aug 21) during the groundbreaking ceremony for SM Pay Fong’s new hostel building here.

He said the award was in appreciation of Fan’s influence in drawing visitors to Melaka and creating unprecedented visibility for the state on the global tourism stage.

“She has helped catapult the historic city into the global tourism spotlight, and we deeply appreciate her efforts,” he said.

State officials at the event told The Star that Fan would be conferred the “Datuk Kehormat” (Honorary Datuk), which also carries the title “Datuk”.

She was appointed as Melaka’s Tourism Friendship Ambassador in conjunction with Visit Melaka Year 2024.

Since then, her involvement has driven considerable online engagement, with the state recording more than 1.5 billion impressions on China’s popular WeChat platform.

The figure is viewed as one of Malaysia’s most significant digital tourism milestones.

On the ground, Chinese tourist arrivals to Melaka rose sharply from 204,818 in 2023 to 664,687 last year.

Regarding Thursday’s ceremony, Ab Rauf said the SM Pay Fong hostel project was an effort by the community to ensure educational excellence.

He said the RM40mil development on a 2.43ha site is expected to be completed by February.

Ab Rauf said the hostel will comprise four three-storey blocks with 170 rooms, providing accommodation for more than 700 students.

“What we are witnessing today is not merely an infrastructure project, but a long-term investment in the future of Melaka’s children, ensuring they have access to quality and inclusive education,” he added.

Source : The Star

Malaysia’s Melaka hails Fan Bingbing as Chinese tourists flock to state

The appointment of popular actress Fan Bingbing as a state tourism ambassador has boosted Melaka’s digital image among tourists from China, according to the region’s Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Ab Rauf said that the Chinese actress had helped catapult the historic Malaysian city into the global tourism spotlight.

“It’s a groundbreaking achievement when Melaka recorded 1.5 billion digital impressions on China’s popular WeChat platform,” he said.

“This milestone follows the appointment of Fan Bingbing as the Melaka tourism friendship ambassador in conjunction with Visit Melaka Year 2024 last year,” Ab Rauf said after the official handover ceremony of a record from the Malaysia Book of Records, recognising the achievement under the title: “Largest Digital Hits for Malaysia Tourism on WeChat Platform Using Celebrity Ambassador” at Seri Negeri on Thursday.

Ab Rauf hailed the achievement as a strategic leap in efforts to capture the Chinese tourist market, firmly positioning Melaka on the world tourism map.

“Fan Bingbing has triggered an extraordinary wave of interest.

“Melaka’s name has risen, and as a result, we’ve garnered over 1.5 billion hits, surpassing even mega-events such as the Shanghai International Film Festival and the Weibo Movie Awards,” he said.

Ab Rauf also said that the digital triumph has translated into tangible results, with the number of Chinese tourists visiting Melaka soaring from 204,818 in 2023 to 664,687 in 2024, an increase of 459,869 visitors, or 22.64 per cent.

“The success not only reflects the power of celebrity influence in digital tourism campaigns but also underscores Melaka’s growing appeal as a must-visit destination for international travellers,” he added.

Source : SCMP

Melaka gets lots more tourists, almost 10 million, after naming Fan Bingbing as ambassador

Melaka is experiencing a tourism boom at the moment with tourist arrivals exceeding the state’s initial target, reaching nearly 10 million as of end September, compared to the goal of 8.7 million for 2024.

Nearly 80 per cent of these arrivals are local tourists, while the remainder comes from abroad, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh was reported as saying today by Bernama.

“To attract more international tourists, Melaka will promote itself further after being designated as the host for World Tourism Day in September 2025,” he was quoted as saying by the national news agency here.

This event is set to bring a delegation of 155 people from around the world, led by their respective tourism ministers.

“We hope that week will make Melaka a global focal point, given that Unesco has recognised the city’s significant historical value,” he added.

The state government had in July named Chinese actress Fan Bingbing who has 63 million followers on Weibo – described as China’s version of Twitter – as its tourism ambassador and seen a boom since then.

In a separate article today, Singapore-based news outlet Channel News Asia (CNA) observed that Fan’s influence has drawn many tourists, especially from China, who were inspired to visit after seeing her photos on social media.

“I saw the photos, and she was also wearing a Nyonya outfit,” a tourist from China identified only as Yiyi, told CNA.

The “nyonya outfit” refers to the kebaya, a long-sleeve but short embroidered tunic worn over a sarung, which has become a trendy attire available for rental to foreigners in Melaka for photographs.

The state government aims to attract one million tourists from China this year alone, significantly boosting Melaka’s economy.

In the first quarter of 2024, Melaka welcomed 3.7 million visitors, with projections to reach 18 million by year-end, surpassing initial targets.

CNA reported that the impact of Fan’s visit in June is evident, with over 320 million searches for Melaka on WeChat following her appearance.

“We never expected or realised the influence she would have,” Annie Lee from Travel World told CNA, noting a 20-30 per cent increase in business for local tour companies since then.

Despite the surge in tourist numbers, other Melaka locals argue that the focus on attracting visitors from China lacks a broader vision and the state should appoint local icons.

“The strategy cannot be just focused on one demographic of tourists,” local tour guide Joo Thum Kwon told CNA, noting the city’s history as a melting pot of diverse ethnicities and cultures.

Desmond Liow from the Melaka Tour Guides Association shared similar sentiments, warning that short-term strategies may not be sustainable.

He suggested that if tourists come to learn about Melaka’s heritage, they are more likely to return.

Some local business owners also believe that Melaka itself should be the ambassador.

Mohd Qamar Zamri, owner of Tuju Cafe, suggested that the city’s Unesco World Heritage status – which it jointly shares with George Town in Penang – should take centrestage in promotions.

Chinese Visitors Spend In Malaysia Will Exceed RM30 Billion In Year 2025

Chinese tourism spending in Malaysia could surge to over RM30 billion in year 2025, nearly double than 2019, driven by an expected increase in tourist arrivals from China and higher average spending per visitor, according to analysts.

They noted that Chinese visitors are spending significantly more in the post-COVID era.

In the first half of 2024, the average tourism expenditure per Chinese visitor was 27 per cent higher than in 2019 (1H 2024: RM6,242 vs. 2019: RM4,921), according to Maybank Investment Bank (Maybank IB).

“Our channel checks reveal that the recent summer holidays saw Chinese visitor arrivals exceeding even pre-COVID levels. We estimate that Chinese visitor arrivals may surge to five million in 2025 (60 per cent more than 2019), and Chinese tourism expenditure may also surge to over RM30 billion, it said in a note.