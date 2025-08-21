According to Free Malaysian , Total value of corruptly awarded projects amount to RM188.8 million. Estimated bribe solicited amount to RM9.4 million. He paid compound of RM4.1 million and got away with it.

Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad has been acquitted of all 12 corruption and money laundering charges against him after paying a compound of RM4.1 million.

Judge Suzana Hussin made the ruling at the sessions court after hearing submissions from deputy public prosecutors Farah Yasmin Salleh and Fadhly Zamry, as well as Adam Radlan’s counsel Rajan Navaratnam.

Yasmin informed the court that the prosecution had accepted Adam Radlan’s representation letter in which an offer to pay a compound under Section 92(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 was made.

She said Adam Radlan paid the RM4.1 million on Aug 18.

The prosecution had requested that the court grant Adam Radlan a discharge not amounting to an acquittal, in line with Section 254(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code which stipulates that a discharge does not automatically amount to an acquittal unless specifically pronounced by the court.

Rajan, on the other hand, sought an acquittal for his client, contending that the prosecution could take no further action on the charges following Adam Radlan’s payment of the compound.

On Feb 21, 2023, Adam Radlan was charged with one count of soliciting a bribe of between 3.5% and 7% for a RM47.8 million roadbuilding project from Mat Jusoh Mamat, the managing director of MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd.

He was also charged with accepting a bribe of RM500,000 from Mat Jusoh as an inducement to help the company secure the same project from the government through direct negotiation.

In February last year, Adam Radlan was charged with two counts of receiving RM4.1 million in bribes from Lian Tan Chuan and Mat Jusoh for helping Nepturis Sdn Bhd and MIE obtain two similar Jana Wibawa projects.

He was further charged with soliciting RM2 million from Lian as an inducement to help Nepturis secure the said project.

Adam Radlan also faced seven charges of laundering more than RM3 million under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The offences were allegedly committed around Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya between March 2021 and January 2023.

Source : Free Malaysia Today



