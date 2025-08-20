IN recent weeks, there has been much controversy over the display of the Jalur Gemilang.

Following this, I have received considerable feedback from businesses in Kuala Lumpur, especially in Bukit Bintang, that many are now hesitant to fly the national flag in conjunction with the forthcoming Merdeka Day.

Their reluctance stems from concerns, not from a weaker sense of belonging or diminished sense of patriotism.

Traders have assured me that they remain proud Malaysians and want to celebrate the National Day. However, they fear unintended mistakes such as the flag being hung slightly off-angle or blown upside down by the wind as seen in a recent viral case in Melaka.

Fear of sabotage’

They worry such accidents could be misinterpreted and attract unnecessary criticism. Some even fear sabotage attempts.

This is why many prefer to err on the side of caution by not flying the Malaysian flag at all unlike in previous years when they were much more enthusiastic in doing so.

This is unfortunate. Kuala Lumpur is the nation’s capital while Bukit Bintang is the heart of the city.

This is also where many Malaysians and tourists from all over the world converge. Not having as many flags fluttering like before sends the wrong signal about Malaysians’ sense of unity and pride.

Be that as it may, my team and I continue to appeal to traders and businesses to display the Jalur Gemilang. To support this, we will be distributing 1,200 more flags in Kuala Lumpur, especially Bukit Bintang by Aug 31 on top of the 2,300 that we have already distributed.

The real issue here lies not with our businesses but with opportunists who use the flag as a tool to create division. They are the ones who discourage Malaysians from openly displaying their patriotism. This runs against the true spirit of Merdeka.

Let us come together this Merdeka Day to show the world that the Jalur Gemilang continues to unite us.

Source : Focus