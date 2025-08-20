Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli has publicly named politician-turned-businessperson Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak as the subject of his whistleblower meeting, which took place before the mall attack on his son.

In a shocking development that has sent ripples through Malaysia’s political landscape, Pandan MP and former Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has publicly linked an attack on his 12-year-old son to his recent investigations into alleged scandals. Rafizi specifically named entrepreneur and former politician Datuk Seri Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak as the focus of a whistleblower meeting that preceded the incident. The attack, which occurred on August 13, 2025, at a mall carpark in Putrajaya, involved two unidentified assailants injecting the boy with an unknown substance using a syringe. This event has raised concerns about political intimidation in Malaysia, where such violence, especially targeting family members, is rare.

Rafizi, a prominent figure in Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and known for his anti-corruption stance, believes the assault was a deliberate warning to deter him from pursuing sensitive issues. Farhash, once a close associate of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has vehemently denied any involvement, dismissing the allegations as “crazy.” As investigations continue, the incident has drawn condemnation from across the political spectrum and highlighted tensions within Malaysia’s governing coalition.

Details of the Attack

The assault took place around 1:45 pm on August 13, 2025, in the carpark of a Putrajaya mall equipped with CCTV cameras. According to Rafizi, two men on a motorcycle—dressed in black and wearing full-face helmets—trailed his wife’s car before striking. One assailant grabbed the boy and stabbed him with a syringe containing an unknown substance. The child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains stable. However, medical tests are ongoing to determine if the injection involved poison, drugs, or viruses such as HIV. Rafizi noted that the process could take months, with the first 24 hours being critical: “It could be poison, drugs or viruses such as HIV, or just water. The process to find out what was injected into my son will take a few months, but the first 24 hours are critical.”

Hours after the attack, Rafizi’s wife received threatening WhatsApp messages: “Diam! Andai teruskan, Aids!” (Shut up! If you continue, Aids!), accompanied by three syringe emojis. These messages reinforced Rafizi’s belief that the incident was orchestrated to intimidate him.

Link to Whistleblower Meeting and Rafizi’s Allegations

Rafizi revealed that the attack came just days after he met with a group of whistleblowers who provided information on an undisclosed scandal. He described the assault as “a warning to me not to speak out on certain issues,” emphasizing his determination to continue: “While I will take steps to enhance security measures, I will not bow to any threats and will continue to carry out my duties as usual.” In a statement on social media platform X, Rafizi explicitly named Farhash as the subject of this whistleblower discussion, though he denied investigating cases involving a former premier or health minister.

Rafizi, 47, has a long history of exposing corruption. After resigning as Economy Minister in May 2025 following a loss in PKR’s internal elections, he has resumed using podcasts and social media to highlight governance issues. He alleged that the attackers aimed to force him to drop the matter: “This is a message telling me to back off. Last week, there was a group of whistle-blowers who came to see me about a scandal. The culprit behind this attack knows that once I find a scandal, I will dig and dig and dig.”

Farhash’s Denial and Background

Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, a former Perak PKR chief and Anwar’s ex-political secretary, responded swiftly to the allegations. In an interview, he dismissed the rumors linking him to the attack as “crazy” and denied any involvement. Now an entrepreneur with stakes in companies like MMAG Holdings Bhd, HeiTech Padu Bhd, and 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd, Farhash has transitioned from politics to business after losing a PKR division contest in 2022.

The connection between Rafizi and Farhash stems from their shared PKR affiliations, though details of any prior tensions remain unclear. Farhash’s denial echoes broader calls for a thorough probe, amid speculation that the whistleblower information may involve financial irregularities tied to his business interests.

Responses and Investigation

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim condemned the attack on August 14, 2025, calling it part of a “worrying and harmful” trend: “I would like to express my sadness as we’re seeing an extreme and harmful culture. We are seeing issues of bullying and now, the child of a Member of Parliament has been targeted.” He promised a transparent investigation.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed tightened security for Rafizi and stated that authorities are probing possible links between the attack and his work. Opposition figures, including Perikatan Nasional’s chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan, also denounced the violence: “If it is true that the attack is a warning to stop Mr Rafizi from speaking out on certain matters, then this incident signals thuggish political behaviour that is a threat to the country’s democracy.”

Public reaction has been one of shock, with analysts like senior fellow Oh Ei Sun questioning the motives behind such an act in a country where political discourse, while heated, rarely escalates to physical threats against families.

As the police investigation unfolds, this incident underscores the risks faced by politicians tackling corruption in Malaysia. Rafizi’s resolve to continue his work despite the threats highlights ongoing challenges in governance and accountability. While Farhash maintains his innocence, the full details of the whistleblower revelations and any potential connections remain to be uncovered. The case serves as a stark reminder of the need for robust protections against political violence, ensuring that differences are resolved through democratic means rather than intimidation.

Not Ismail Sabri, not KJ: So who has Rafizi offended? Can PKR still be saved?

Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has described the latest attempt by his detractors to link the recent syringe attack on his son to PM9 Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin (KJ) as a malicious attempt to divert attention.

Instead, Rafizi confirmed that a week before the attack, he had met with a whistleblower regarding a scandal that he was investigating.

“The information provided is about Datuk Seri Farhash Wafa Salvador, the former political secretary to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the dealings of his companies,” he exposed on his latest Facebook post.

“It has nothing to do with DS Ismail Sabri, KJ or any other politicians. I’ve contacted DS Ismail Sabri and fully support his decision to file a police report regarding this piece of false news.”

MANY people shook their heads in dismay, saying this is worse than the underworld, even worse than loan sharks.

I’m referring to the incident where Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s young son was injected with a syringe threatening AIDS – vicious and despicable!

When in conflict, the underworld and rivals usually try to resolve matters through negotiation. If talks fail, they may issue threats – but they do not target children.

Loan sharks, when collecting debts, also go after the debtor. The harsher ones may harass family members – splashing paint, pasting threatening notices – but I have never heard of injecting a child with a syringe.

As the saying goes, even thieves have their code of conduct. Bad people too have a bottom line. Otherwise, they’re not human.

But Rafizi’s young son was dragged out of a car in broad daylight by helmeted masked men and injected with an unknown liquid from a syringe.

After that, Rafizi’s wife received a text message warning her to “keep quiet or else, AIDS,” followed by three syringe emojis.

Hogh-profile exposes

It has yet to be confirmed whether the liquid contained HIV but the shadow of fear will haunt the child and his family for a long time, perhaps for life.

This is no ordinary crime. Almost everyone believes it is politically related. The masked men were likely hired thugs.

Behind them, there could be be someone else with a specific motive – to intimidate and warn Rafizi through this act.

Since resigning as a minister, Rafizi has become one of the boldest political voices. He criticises government policies, exposes cases of abuse of power and corruption, even revealing names.

He reveals the failures and wrongdoings of the unity government for all to see and also exposes dirty dealings within PKR to the public.

Because of Rafizi’s revelations, some people’s political-business connections have been forced into the spotlight, making them retreat temporarily where their interests were affected.

For that, they hate him to the core. Even when PKR was still in the opposition, Rafizi already had bitter enemies within the party.

PKR at the lowest ebb

And I’m not referring to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail or Nurul Izzah Anwar.

When PKR came to power, conflicts grew worse and irreconcilable. Rafizi and his faction later lost in the party elections and it is said that certain hidden manoeuvres played a role.

Rafizi himself suspects his son’s assault is linked to information he recently obtained from a whistleblower – the very person he has been exposing relentlessly these past two months.

Rafizi can give up his position and resign voluntarily; he has also faced court cases before and is unafraid of prison. He cannot be silenced, cannot be bought over and cannot be intimidated.

Since his enemies couldn’t deal with him, they turned their attacks toward his family. This is the lowest of the low – something one might expect only in lawless countries ruled by gangs and drug cartels.

Yet it has now happened in Malaysia, showing how degraded our politics has become. What’s worse, it involves PKR – a party that claims to stand for justice and fairness and yet is riddled with dirty power struggles.

As the party’s founder and president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim waves the banner of reformation and anti-corruption yet has failed to build a disciplined party.

PKR is perpetually plagued by in-fighting and factionalism with power abused for personal gain. This is Anwar’s inescapable responsibility.

Anwar’s way of appointing people is often misguided, placing trust in the wrong individuals. This has led to endless scandals, turned PKR into a liability, and fuelled factional rivalries – dragging what was once a promising party into chaos and decline.

Whether PKR can still be saved depends largely on how Anwar handles this incident. He has the authority to direct the police to fully pursue and arrest the attackers, and to investigate the masterminds behind them.

He also has limited time left to clean up corruption within PKR, build an honest and transparent team and lead the party on a new path. If not, PKR has no future. It will fail by voters and suffer a humiliating defeat. Anwar will not have a second term.

Source : Focus