The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) said yesterday that it would charge Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh over a Facebook post on his account, along with two other individuals.

In a statement, the AGC said the decision followed an examination of investigation papers submitted by the police.

“Based on the testimony and evidence obtained, this department has decided to bring charges under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code against Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, Muhammad Hilman Idham and Siti Hajar Aflah Sharuddin,” it said.

“The statements made by these individuals were found to have disturbed public order or constituted improper use of network facilities or network services.”

The AGC said all charges will be filed at the Magistrates’ Court with the relevant local jurisdiction soon.

Section 505(b) handles those causing fear or alarm to the public, and to induce them to commit an offence against public order.

If convicted, a person can be punished with a prison term up to two years, a fine, or both.

Hilman is the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief, with his charge is believed to be over a video of him speaking at a July 29 protest in which he allegedly claimed the arrest of some Bersatu members was politically motivated.

It is unsure which Facebook post is responsible for Dr Akmal’s charge.

Meanwhile, Chandrasegaran a/l Subramaniam will be charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

Last week, Dr Akmal said he was called by the federal police to give his statement over the protest he led on the display of Jalur Gemilang in Kepala Batas, Penang.

The AGC had previously warned Malaysians against vigilantism in cases involving the improper display of the Jalur Gemilang, amid furore over the Umno Youth protest.

Dr Akmal has since posted on Facebook that he is abroad performing umrah, or the Muslim minor pilgrimage to Mecca, and will return early to face the charge at the Magistrate’s Court in Bukit Mertajam this Friday.