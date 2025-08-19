Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) called on the Sabah Government to immediately impose a complete ban on Umno Youth Chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh from entering Sabah.LDP President Datuk Chin Su Phin said a series of recent political remarks and actions by Akmal may insult Sabah’s dignity and undermine national unity.

National media recently reported that Dr Akmal had aggressively pursued an upside-down Jalur Gemilang flag in a hardware store in Penang in which the owner had even apologised. However, it was reported that Dr Akmal staged an Umno Youth protest in front of the shop claiming defending national patriotism which also resulted a counter protest from another NGO, Lawyers for Liberty.

In light of Akmal’s actions, which have gravely endangered both national cohesion and Sabah’s social harmony, Chin made the strong call to the Sabah Government, led by the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor, to exercise its constitutional authority and immediately prohibit Akmal from entering the State.

He said this measure is not only a firm response to his personal conduct but also a clear warning to other potential imitators.

“Sabah will never be reduced to a political stage, nor will it allow external provocateurs to compromise its peace and dignity.

“Sabah is founded upon the principles of diversity, harmony and mutual respect which must be protected from divisive politics,” Chin said in a statement.

He said the State would never tolerate political extremism, federal indifference, or any form of manipulation of public sentiment that threatens its social fabric.

Chin also commended the Prime Minister’s resolute leadership in addressing the Zara Qairina Mahathir case and Akmal’s provocative actions surrounding the national flag.

“The Prime Minister has made it clear that government officials, police, and forensic agencies must act decisively and fearlessly in the face of disinformation and political incitement.

“Anyone who exploits national tragedies or patriotic sentiment for political gain must be held accountable under the law. This is the only way to restore public trust and safeguard justice,” he said.

Source : Daily Express

Abd Karim: Sarawak will only ban Umno Youth chief Akmal if he comes to create disharmony in state

Sarawak will only ban Umno Youth chief Dr Muhammad Akmal Saleh from entering the state if he comes to create disharmony, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said the state will not ban Dr Akmal for dissenting opinions.

“You see, almost everybody gives dissenting views. But if we ban them just because their dissenting views make Sarawakians feel uncomfortable, at the end of the day, no one will come to Sarawak,” Abdul Karim told a press conference here today.

“But of course if he were to come down here to cause incitement or create disharmony, then I think they deserve to be banned. Whether you are politicians or religious preachers, whether they are Muslims or non-Muslims, it’s the same because the state has got the right to make sure that racial harmony and religious harmony that we are enjoying in the state is being preserved.”

Abdul Karim was commenting on a call by Sarawak and Sabah activists for Dr Akmal and four others to be barred from both Bornean states for allegedly contributing to the escalation of racial and religious tensions in the country.

The others are controversial preachers Mohd Ridhuan Tee Abdullah, Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu, Shakir Nasoha, and Firdaus Wong.

Abdul Karim noted while Akmal’s views may not augur well with Sarawakians, the Federal Constitution allowed freedom of expression within limits.

“You must not cross the boundary and encroach into other groups. That’s where the sedition law should come in,” he said.

Abdul Karim said allowing or prohibiting people from entering the state must be based on rational not emotional factors.

He said activist Peter John Jaban, who made the call for a ban on Dr Akmal, should reflect on his own actions.

“When he was with Sarawak radio based in the United Kingdom, he criticised us a lot. But then, should we ban him from coming back to the city?

“Sometimes we feel we should also ban him because he has been creating a lot of disharmony among us despite being the one who has been advocating asking these people to be banned, that people to be banned,” Abdul Karim said.

In a statement today, inspector-general of police Tan Sri Razaruddin Husain confirmed police have detained Dr Akmal, who has been leading boycott calls against local convenience store chain KK Mart, over the sale of several socks with ‘Allah’ printed on them.

He said Dr Akmal is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1958 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998.

Source : the borneo post