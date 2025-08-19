Anwar Ibrahim has finally spoken – instructing law enforcement agencies to take strong action against those who incite hatred in the country. But instead of showing a strong leadership and having the balls to name and shame UMNO Youth Chief Akmal Saleh, the prime minister tried to water down his own order by also citing the incident involving the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Make no mistake – PM Anwar reluctantly orders the authorities to make the long overdue move against provocateurs due to political pressure, and not because he really wanted to act against Akmal. After all, what took him so long to realize that the UMNO gangster has been bullying, threatening, intimidating, provoking and stirring up racial and religious sentiments for more than 2 years?

You should believe PM Anwar only when douchebag Akmal has been arrested, charged and sent to jail. Anything less than throwing the UMNO scumbag into prison with keys thrown away would mean it was nothing but another cheap drama to hoodwink some gullible Chinese voters. Already, you can safely bet all your money that Akmal will get off scot-free once again.

Unlike the 59-year-old elderly Chinese “Ah Pek” who was promptly arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police for mistakenly raising a Malaysia flag upside-down, UMNO-Malay Akmal was invited by the police to give his statement with “Teh Tarik” and “Karipap” served – even after he had incited about 200 peoplein a 1.4 km march to the hardware shop, clashing with brave activists present to defend the Chinese man.

Yes, the prime minister has so far shown zero interest in defending the Chinese or Indian. So, what makes him suddenly wake up and realize there’s a dangerous extremist, if not because the “military intelligence” shows the disturbing report that the Chinese community (who delivered 95% of Chinese votes for Anwar) is finally provoked and could retaliate in the next 16th General Election.

PM Anwar’s “too little too late” drama in calling for actions against provocateurs was partly to save Loke, who loses face after DAP, despite being the largest party in Anwar-led Pakatan Harapan coalition with 40 Members of Parliament, was easily humiliated by a junior UMNO leader named Akmal. It also shows that clueless Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution was sleeping on the job.

In the same breath, using Akmal’s own logic, a vote for UMNO is also a vote for Akmal. The minority Chinese ethnic cannot fully rely on DAP, what more Anwar Ibrahim, to defend them. Therefore, they should not only give zero votes to Akmal, but also boycott UMNO. In fact, they should boycott every single UMNO or Barisan Nasional candidate in either by-elections or the next national polls.

Get real, Akmal isn’t alone in his party. He was outsourced by UMNO top leadership to insult, belittle, oppress and bully the Chinese so that UMNO-Malay supporters who had previously abandoned UMNO for rival Bersatu and Islamist party PAS would return to the Malay nationalist party. Akmal has the undivided support of the UMNO leadership to attack the Chinese.

Here’s the proof – UMNO deputy president Mohamad Hasan has finally emerged to defend Akmal. Despite Akmal’s thuggish behaviour, the UMNO No. 2 has warned against making the UMNO Youth chief the sole target of enforcement, proving that Akmal is “untouchable” and immune from prosecution. Joining the bandwagon was UMNO supreme council member Puad Zarkashi, who praised Akmal as a patriot.

Sadly, Anthony Loke could only watch – powerless and speechless – after Mohamad Hasan attacked DAP Youth in defence of Akmal. Of course, Tok Mat could be luring his boss – UMNO president Zahid Hamidi – to walk into a trap to trigger a leadership crisis so that a new UMNO president could withdraw from the current Unity Government, and form a new backdoor government with opposition Perikatan Nasional.

Still, it shows UMNO cannot be trusted, no matter who leads the racist and corrupt political party. The only reason Zahid isn’t openly defending Akmal is because he needs the Chinese votes. The UMNO president retained the Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat in the November 2022 General Election by a narrow margin of only 544 votes. The seat with 58,000 voters has 20.6% Chinese voters.

There are still truckloads of UMNO leaders who silently and proudly applauded Mr Akmal’s terrorism against the ethnic Chinese. However, they could not express their support simply because the United Malays National Organization (UMNO) is at its weakest point in history. With only 26 MPs in the 222-seat parliament, the racist party may need Chinese votes as backup in case the Malay votes refuse to return.

To be fair, the ethnic Chinese has to bear some responsibilities for “encouraging” Akmal to continue his bullying. They had the chance to teach UMNO a lesson in the Mahkota by-election in Johor on September 28, 2024, but had instead cowardly voted for the racist party. What did Akmal think after Barisan Nasional retained its seat by a resounding margin, even after his KK Mart and socks fiasco?

Some Anwar supporters or social media influencers have repeatedly urged the Chinese to have patience and naively argued that Akmal can be taught a lesson in the next national election. That’s an incredible dumb argument because UMNO can always reward him with a stronghold seat that does not require Chinese votes to win. After all, did not UMNO reward Akmal with “Datuk” title in 2024 after attacking minority Chinese?

Because a vote for Akmal is also a vote for UMNO, the only solution is to not vote for UMNO at all, or vote according to ABU (Anything But UMNO). This is not nuclear science, mind you. When UMNO was a dominant party for 60 years, they had repeatedly bullied the Chinese. Now that the party has been reduced to a third-tier party, they still continue to bully the Chinese. Clearly, the answer is to send it to extinction.

Crucially, Malaysian Chinese should realize that in the previous 15th General Election, where Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional were rivals, UMNO could still win 26 parliamentary seats even with merely 5% Chinese votes. Therefore, if both coalitions decided to join forces in the next election, UMNO could still retain 26 MPs even if 95% of Chinese voters stay at home and refuse to vote for Barisan Nasional.

The formula is simple – in seats involving a direct contest between Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional, the Chinese should vote for Pakatan. However, in seats involving a clash between Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional, the Chinese should sleep at home or go shopping, or even vote for Perikatan Nasional if the candidates are Akmal Saleh, Mohamad Hasan, Puad Zarkashi or other UMNO racists.

At the end of the day, the Chinese should take comfort that even if they boycott UMNO-led Barisan Nasional, the status quo could be retained, leading to the formation of yet another Unity Government between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional. This would eliminate the popular fear among the Chinese that Opposition Perikatan Nasional could form a radical Taliban government.

The Math equation doesn’t lie based on the November 2022 General Election results. However, if Chinese decide to vote for Barisan Nasional, UMNO will definitely win more seats. And we know what will happen to the minority community when UMNO gets stronger. Besides, past by-elections showed that whilst DAP can convince Chinese to vote for UMNO, the UMNO-Malay votes cannot be transferred to DAP.

