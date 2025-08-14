Pandan member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has called on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to open an investigation into Datuk Farhash Wafa Salvador — former political aide to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim — over allegations linked to a mineral exploration licence in Sabah.

In a statement on Friday, Rafizi said Anwar must address the growing controversy surrounding Farhash, warning that failure to act could undermine public trust in the government’s reform agenda.

“The information revealed so far is sufficient for the MACC to open an investigation paper on Farhash, just as it has done for other figures accused of sudden wealth accumulation,” he said.

arhash previously served as Anwar’s political secretary, and was also the Perak PKR chief.

Local media recently reported that Sabah Mineral Management Sdn Bhd (SMM), the state’s mineral licensing agency, had awarded Bumi Suria — a company linked to Farhash — an exploration licence for coal mining.

According to the report, the company was granted exclusive rights to explore and search for minerals across 70,000 hectares in the Kalabakan and Gunung Rara forest reserves near the Kalimantan border.

Farhash has denied the report, and is demanding a public apology.

“Since Anwar became prime minister, Farhash has suddenly emerged as a highly active businessman with interests across multiple companies — some of which have secured substantial government procurement contracts,” Rafizi said.

He cautioned that high-profile cases involving individuals perceived to be close to the prime minister could damage the government’s anti-corruption efforts, if not handled transparently.

“Merely denying ties or dismissing allegations will no longer be accepted by the public,” he said, adding that Farhash’s influence is widely discussed among both ordinary Malaysians and corporate players dealing with the government.

Rafizi urged Anwar to confront the matter directly, emphasising that only consistent and impartial action can restore public confidence in the government’s commitment to reform.

Source : The Edge