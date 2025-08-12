FOLLOWING the recent upside-down flag blunder in Penang, national unity minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang urged the public not to jump to conclusions and for politicians to avoid provocative statements or actions that could worsen the situation.

“If the flag is upside down, it is wrong, but we must see why it happened.

“I would also like to emphasise that the public should not feel afraid or hesitant to put up the flag just because of this incident,” he had said.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke had also urged Malaysians not to resort to intimidation over mistakes in displaying the Jalur Gemilang.

He said that recent controversies over incorrectly displayed flags have sparked heated debate and risk diverting attention from upcoming National Day celebrations.

“There is no need for any party to ‘fish in troubled waters’, let alone threaten to protest in front of the business premises involved or to ‘teach’ people how to fly the flag,” he said.

“Such actions are a form of bullying and will certainly be rejected by Malaysians,” he added.

The 59-year-old man caught on video raising the Jalur Gemilang upside-down is expected to face charges in court soon.

North Seberang Perai police chief Anuar Abd Rahman confirmed that police have wrapped up investigations and have recorded statements from 10 witnesses, while the accused has been released on bail pending instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

In a TikTok video uploaded earlier, Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh urged participants to gather outside the shop concerned and to bring their own Jalur Gemilang to “teach” the shopkeeper how to attach the national flag properly.

A reader of The Vibes recently pointed out that a poster on the Pemuda Umno Negeri Terengganu Facebook page had also carried a Jalur Gemilang with only 12 stripes, while it should be 14 of alternating red and white stripes.

The 14 stripes of equal width, represent the equal status in the federation of the 13 member states and the federal territories, while the 14 points of the star represent the unity among these entities.

While everyone agrees that there must be utmost respect for the national flag, enforcement must adhere to the Rule of Law and not political ultimatums or threats.

The country cannot be run on arbitrary deadlines set by politicians like Akmal Saleh but instead focus on promoting patriotism through proper education.

The Vibes believes the authorities will do the right thing and not adhere to the public intimidation tactics and ‘cheap political theatrics’ practised by Akmal Saleh.

As pointed out by Deputy President of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa – misunderstandings surrounding the improper display of the Jalur Gemilang – whether intentional or accidental – must be addressed in the spirit of mutual guidance rather than through hatred or hostility.

He cautioned that failing to handle such matters tactfully could worsen the situation, emphasising the need for respect and decency even when correcting mistakes.

Source : The Vibes

Akmal threatens ‘class’ for man who flew flag upside down if he’s not charged

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has threatened to give the hardware store owner in Penang a “class” in the form of a protest if he is not charged in court by Thursday.

“We will give the prosecutors two days … tomorrow and Wednesday.

“If no charges are made against this person by Thursday, I will go and give a class to teach this ‘ah pek’ how to correctly put up a flag,” he said in a video on Facebook.

“If this is hushed up … no matter, we will wait for the prosecutors to decide whether to charge or not.

“We ask for this person to be charged under a section (of the law) that provides for a stiffer sentence,” he said.

Yesterday, police arrested the 59-year-old hardware store owner for hoisting the Jalur Gemilang upside down the day before.

Acting Penang police chief Alwi Zainal Abidin said the investigation paper will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office today for further action.

He said 16 reports had been received nationwide over the incident, including 12 from within Penang.

The video of the incident showed a man hoisting the flag while another recorded it.

Malaysiakini reported that the hardware shop owner said he was measuring the length of an iron pole while hanging the flag and did not notice that it was upside down.

The owner said he rectified the mistake immediately after realising it.

He apologised for the blunder and lodged a report at the Kepala Batas police station to provide an explanation.