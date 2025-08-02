Papar MP Datuk Armizan Ali has been falsely linked to the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Armizan’s political secretary Ghazali Hajiji dismissed these claims as baseless and malicious.

“For the record, Datuk Armizan has no children studying at this school,” he stated in a Facebook post on Friday (Aug 1).

He warned against exploiting the issue for political gain through slander or public defamation.

“Sabah’s political landscape is mature; we need not stoop so low. Enough is enough, we are better than this,” Ghazali said.

Following these allegations, a police report was lodged to ensure action is taken against those spreading false statements.

He urged the public to refrain from using social media to disseminate lies or harmful assumptions.

Previously, a social media user had alleged that Armizan’s child attended the same school as Zara and was involved in her death.

Others accused of involvement in the case include Sabah Head of State Tun Musa Aman and Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud’s wife, Rosnih Nasir, who retired as the school principal last year.

Police confirmed that neither the state governor’s family nor any VIP’s children were involved in Zara’s death.