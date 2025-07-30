Malaysia’s government debt could top its self-imposed ceiling this year amid a moderating economy and sustained spending, Kenanga Investment Bank flagged on Thursday.

Federal government debt, including statutory debt, is projected to reach RM1.33 trillion, or 65.9% of this year’s economic output, according to Kenanga’s estimates. That’s a tad above the Ministry of Finance’s 2025 forecast of 64%.

The breach is mainly due to slower economic growth in the second half of 2025 dragging down the nominal gross domestic product (GDP), which, in turn, raises the debt-to-GDP ratio, the research said in a note following Wednesday’s special announcement.

“The higher debt level also reflects rising financing needs tied to ongoing fiscal support measures and development spending,” Kenanga said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a one-off cash handout, lower RON95 petrol prices and a freeze to scheduled highway toll increases, among other measures that the government hopes will help ease cost-of-living challenges.

Malaysia has been trying to shrink its annual budget deficit that stretches back to the Asian Financial Crisis. The shortfall drives debt higher as the government borrows to finance the spending that exceeds revenue.

Limit breach temporary

“A temporary breach of the 65.0% ceiling is possible, but we expect the government to manage this through a mix of fiscal discipline, revenue mobilisation, and prudent debt issuance,” Kenanga said.

Under its fiscal laws, the government has to keep its total outstanding statutory debt under 65% of the total value of goods and services produced in the country, a limit that has been raised from 60% before the pandemic to provide space for stimulus measures. Statutory debt comprises Malaysian Government Securities and its Islamic counterpart Government Investment Issues as well as shorter-term Malaysian Islamic Treasury Bills.

The latest measures are a “redistribution of recent macro gains” from a stronger ringgit and stable inflation to support domestic demand and ease cost-of-living pressures, Kenanga noted. “While politically popular, they heighten the tension between near-term social spending and medium-term fiscal discipline.”

This year, the government is targeting to shrink the budget gap to 3.8% of GDP through a combination of revenue-boosting measures and spending cuts. Rating agencies have cautioned that failure to meet its fiscal consolidation targets could hurt Malaysia’s investment-grade sovereign credit ratings, potentially driving up borrowing costs not only for the government but also for businesses and consumers alike.

“Continued investor confidence, supported by a stable domestic bond market and a stronger ringgit outlook, will be crucial in managing debt sustainability over the medium term,” Kenanga added.

Source : The Edge

High household debt putting a damper on Malaysian consumer spending

High household debt levels remain a significant constraint on Malaysia’s consumer spending despite an otherwise positive economic outlook, according to a new BMI report.

According to the Fitch Solutions firm, household debt reached 69.5 per cent of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2024, up slightly from 69.3 per cent in the previous quarter, based on Bank Negara Malaysia data.

“A high level of household debt remains a risk to our consumer outlook, as it not only

constrains future borrowing capacity but impacts current disposable income levels,” BMI said in the report.

High debt servicing costs are eating into household spending power even as the central bank begins to ease monetary policy, BMI analysts warned.

Consumer confidence has weakened significantly, with the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research recording an average of 87.1 in the first quarter of 2024, down from 89.4 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

This represents one of the lowest consumer confidence readings since the second quarter of 2022, when it reached 85.9, compared to a long-term average of 96.5 between 2005 and 2023, the report noted.

Retail sales growth has shown signs of softening, coming in at 4.9 per cent year-on-year in May 2025, up from 4.7 per cent in April but marking a notable decline from earlier in the year.

Inflationary pressures in essential commodities such as food and fuel continue to weigh particularly heavily on low- and middle-income households, BMI said.

Food price inflation, while moderating to 2.1 per cent in June 2025 from an average of 2.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2024, remains a key risk factor for consumer spending.

The research firm noted that debt servicing costs could rise again if inflationary pressures accelerate and force the central bank to return to interest rate hikes.

Malaysian consumers remain exposed to global economic risks including supply chain disruptions, trade tensions, and geopolitical conflicts that could impact purchasing power.

Rising political risks associated with inflation and debt servicing costs could complicate policymaking and further strain the consumer sector, analysts warned.

Global supply chain disruptions due to conflicts and longer shipping routes are leading to higher prices and product availability issues that force consumers toward more expensive alternatives.

Trade barriers and retaliatory measures, particularly involving China, Europe, and the US, are expected to inflate costs and strain supply chains further.

A potential deep recession in the US could spread to other economies and significantly impact global consumer markets, including Malaysia, BMI cautioned.

Despite these challenges, the firm maintained its forecast for consumer spending growth of 3.8 per cent in 2025 and 5.0 per cent in 2026, supported by wage gains and monetary easing.

Source : Malay Mail