According to the organisers, PAS Youth, 300,000 participants are expected today, but police estimates put it at 10,000 to 15,000.

Policemen estimate that over 3,500 protesters are gathered at Sogo, though rally-goers claim that there are nearly 10,000 of them.

About 5,000 protesters are expected to march to Dataran Merdeka from Masjid Negara for the Turun Anwar protest.

According to police, an estimated 5,000 will gather at Masjid Negara following prayers at the mosque.

Another 3,000 to 4,000 are expected to march from the Sogo shopping mall, and around 500 more from Masjid Jamek.

They will begin moving towards Dataran Merdeka at about 2.30pm.

Former PKR vice-president Tian Chua will not be attending the anti-Anwar Ibrahim rally at Dataran Merdeka, despite his name being included in the programme.

According to the programme shared by an opposition leader, the former Batu MP was scheduled to arrive at 3.15pm.

Tian Chua told FMT the organisers invited him to attend the rally on Thursday or Friday.

“But I told them I couldn’t attend because I won’t be in town. Maybe, by that time, they may have already printed the programme,” he said.

He also said he told the organisers he respected their right to assemble.

SO is this merely a scare tactic to send shock waves into the nerves of the Madani government or would the PAS-inspired Turun Anwar rally’s primary target who is none other than Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim ending up having the last laugh?

This came about after Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin expects the public to turn up in droves at Dataran Merdeka – as many as one million – given Malaysians at large are purportedly unhappy with the PMX-helmed Madani government due to “a thousand issues”.

Earlier on Tuesday (July 22), former UMNO warlord Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has hailed the Turrun Anwar rally as “mother of rallies”.

While police floated a modest estimate of 10,000 to 15,000 attendees, the now PAS lawmaker confidently predicted a turnout of 300,000 to 500,000 “which are enough to fill several stadiums and still spill onto the streets”.

If both Hamzah’s and Shahidan’s projections do materialise (July 26), then the Turun Anwar rally may well go down to The Malaysia Book of Records for having greatly overwhelmed the August 2015 BERSIH 4.0 rally which has often been dubbed as Malaysia’s biggest street demonstration.

Recall that given conflicting figures between the organisers (500,000) and the police (only 50,000), independent social media research firm Politweet had estimated turnout to the rally held from 2pm on Saturday (Aug 29, 2015) to midnight Sunday (Aug 30, 2015) to be between 80,000 and 100,000.

“(Based on aerial shots), the total attendance for BERSIH 4 in Kuala Lumpur is estimated to have been between 79,919 and 108,125 people. It peaked on Aug 29 between 45,892-62,089 people,” it said in a study made available to Malay Mail Online back then.

Six top NGOs reject Hamzah’s claim they back ‘Turun Anwar’ rally

Six civil society organisations today rejected Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s bid to use a meeting with them to help justify the “Turun Anwar” protest tomorrow.

In a joint statement, Bersih, C4 Center, Ideas, Projek Sama, Pusat Komas and Transparency International Malaysia said their meeting with Hamzah on July 1 had nothing to do with any political rally.

They said they had attended the meeting to present proposals on institutional reform and not to endorse any political campaign.

“We reject any mid-term change of government through the back door, like the Sheraton Move that threw the country’s politics into disarray,” the said in the joint statement.

The organisations expressed concern that their meeting was cited by Hamzah during a press conference in Parliament yesterday to indicate support for tomorrow’s protest.

They stressed that institutional reform must not be hijacked for political purposes or used to create instability.

While affirming the right to assemble, they warned that lasting reforms would not be possible without political stability.

The statement pointed out that all parties — either in government or opposition — stood to benefit from meaningful and long-term reform.

They said any administration that gains power through undemocratic means would lack the clarity or strength to implement reforms.

The groups then urged the Opposition to play a constructive role as a check and balance, rather than destabilise the political system.

“Opposition also is duty bound to the rakyat as check and balance for the betterment of the nation,” they said.

They reaffirmed their commitment to pushing for reforms and pledged to continue engaging all political parties on the issue.