The grandchild of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad suffered losses estimated at RM1.8 million after their home in Bukit Ledang here was broken into on Tuesday.

According to a source, the incident came to light at about 3pm when the victim’s domestic helper contacted them to report that the rear gate of the house had been cut and the victim’s bedroom had been ransacked.

“The victim, who arrived at the house later, checked and found signs of forced entry into the room. A thorough inspection revealed that several personal belongings were missing,” the source said.

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan confirmed the incident when contacted.

“The estimated loss is RM1.8 million, involving the theft of jewellery from the victim’s bedroom. No suspects have been identified so far. Investigations are ongoing, including reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the residence,” he said.

‘It’s unsettling’, Mirzan Mahathir’s family shaken as Cartier, Rolex, among RM1.8mil in valuables stolen from home

A break-in at the home of Mirzan Mahathir, the eldest son of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, has left his family shaken, with valuables worth approximately RM1.8 million stolen.

Speaking to Scoop, Mirzan confirmed that the incident yesterday occurred while he was away, with his daughter, Khadijah Mirzan Mahathir, 29, at the property at the time.

“I’m deeply disturbed and mentally shaken by what has happened. It is unsettling to know that someone could break into our home and violate our sense of safety,” he shared when reached for comment.

“I was not at home at the time, and my daughter was there when our helper discovered the break-in. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the emotional impact is significant.”

“I have not received any substantial updates from the Brickfields police regarding the investigation yet, but I remain hopeful that they will get to the bottom of this. I have full trust in the police and believe they will do their utmost to identify and apprehend those responsible.”

The burglary is believed to have taken place around 5pm yesterday, when the family’s domestic helper noticed the padlock on the rear gate had been cut.



She alerted Khadijah, who then discovered that her bedroom had been ransacked.

Items stolen include Cartier bracelets and rings, a Rolex jewellery piece engraved with a personal message, pearl tiaras, diamond earrings, jade bangles, heirloom gold items, foreign currency, and personal documents.

Investigating officer Mohd Hasni Hussin confirmed to Scoop that the case has been classified under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

“Our forensic teams have lifted three fingerprints from the victim’s bedroom and recovered the cut padlock, which has been sent to Bukit Aman’s Forensics Division for detailed analysis,” said Hasni.

“The property, a two-storey bungalow situated on a 1.5-acre end-lot, is equipped with 24-hour security. Sixteen CCTV units were installed, though they only offer live-view. As such, we are reviewing recordings from neighbouring homes and nearby ITIS cameras.”

“A K9 unit was also deployed, but no immediate scent trail was detected. However, with the forensic evidence we’ve gathered and ongoing CCTV checks, we believe we are closing in on identifying and apprehending the suspects.”