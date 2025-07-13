According to Finance Twitter , Anwar Ibrahim must have thought it was a clever plan to fly overseas after deliberately leaving the judicial system in a mess. He was taking a page from ex-mentor Mahathir’s playbook. Former premier Mahathir Mohamad was known for going overseas to avoid domestic issues, or whenever he anticipated an upcoming crisis – whether it was orchestrated or coincidental.

Despite Anwar’s denial of judiciary interference , every Tom, Dick and Harry knew why Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and the President of the Court of Appeal, Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, were not given the usual 6-month extensions. It was all about controlling and influencing the system of courts like how Mahathir infamously brokered the appointment of senior judges.

Anwar’s denial is no different than Mahathir’s denial of undermining the independence of the judiciary during the 1988 constitutional crisis. Anwar’s denial is also similar to Najib’s denial about stealing money in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal. So, if you believe Anwar did not interfere in the judiciary, then you should also believe in tooth fairy and Rosmah is still a virgin.

The prime minister’s lies was widely exposed when Malaysia’s third-ranked judge, Chief Judge of Malaya Hasnah Mohammed Hashim, was given not only a 6-month extension until mid-November 2025, but also entrusted as acting Chief Justice. Of course, this is just a smokescreen for Hasnah to warm the seat, before a complete overhaul of the entire judiciary takes place very soon.

Without its two highest-ranking officials in the judiciary, the prime minister – working hand-in-glove with the corrupt partner UMNO (United Malays National Organization) – is preparing to not only free former prime minister Najib Razak from the Kajang Prison, but also to pervert the judicial branch so that a civil lawsuit involving allegations of sexual assault against him can be thrown out.

There was a reason why Mr Anwar, who had twice been imprisoned for “sodomy” and corruption charges, desperately tried – and failed – to seek immunity while in office, even though the alleged incident took place in 2018 (before Mr Anwar’s appointment as prime minister in November 2022). Anwar’s former research assistant Muhammed Yusoff Rawther claimed to have suffered serious physical, psychological and social trauma as a result of Anwar’s sexual assault.

Thanks to the fearless (former) Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun’s refusal to play balls, the PM’s bid for immunity was thrown out. Even though the Court of Appeal has allowed an application by Anwar Ibrahim to temporarily stay the hearing of Rawther’s civil lawsuit, only by bringing back the Kangaroo Court can both Anwar and corrupt UMNO leaders enjoy absolute immunity from future charges.

UMNO will get its wish to free crooked Najib, whilst Anwar, who shares the same UMNO-DNA as Najib’s, will become untouchable with the judiciary as his minion. Already, a “yes man” has been identified – former A.G. Terrirudin Salleh. The plan is to fast track him, who was appointed directly to the apex court in November 2024 while still serving as attorney-general, to lead the judiciary as the next Chief Justice.

Terrirudin had proven his obedience when in September 2023, during his first week as public prosecutor, decided not to appeal against Najib’s acquittal in the 1MDB audit-tampering case. As a reward, he was made a Federal Court judge in November 2024. With current Attorney General Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar playing the role of an errand boy, a new Chief Justice Terrirudin will fill in the missing puzzle.

But Anwar’s despicable plan went haywire after Rafizi Ramli, a lawmaker from Anwar’s own party PKR (People’s Justice Party), openly calls for the formation of a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate the controversy surrounding judicial appointments. Flanked by 8 MPs from PKR, Rafizi’s stunning move was seen as not only a slap in the face of Anwar, but also a revolt within the party.

Crucially, it shows a lack of confidence in the leadership of Anwar Ibrahim, whose party won only 31 seats in the November 2022 General Election. The unthinkable assault, to a certain extent, was self-inflicted after PKR president Anwar plotted with his daughter – Nurul Izzah – to unseat Rafizi in the recent PKR election for the deputy presidency in Anwar’s grand plan to create dynasty politics.

Upon coming home from his week-long tour to Italy, France and Brazil, the prime minister immediately called for urgent meetings with all MPs from both Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan. And you know the meeting between Anwar and coalition partner Barisan Nasional was highly “unusual” when the Barisan secretary-general Zambry insists that it was “nothing unusual”.

It also raises eyebrows because the meetings, first with Barisan on Friday (July 11) and then with Pakatan (upcoming July 14), were held at Anwar’s residence in Putrajaya, the federal administrative capital. It’s not rocket science that when a premier had to summon lawmakers of such numbers to meet him at his own residence, it means something is cooking or a crisis is about to explode.

Enjoying two-thirds super-majority MP support in the parliament, it’s both flabbergasting and hilarious that Anwar has suddenly become so fearful and panicked of Rafizi’s call for RCI. Even if all the 9 PKR MPs have gone rogue and withdraw their support for him, a mini rebellion which is highly unlikely, the prime minister cannot be toppled and will remain in power.

Besides, surely the Chinese community will continue to blindly support Anwar because the alternative – opposition Perikatan Nasional – is the worst of the two evils. It was this belief that has led, even emboldened, the premier to continue belittle the ethnic Indian and to discriminate against the ethnic Chinese. Even if both minority communities decide to stay at home rather than vote for Anwar, he can still win.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP), a component of Anwar-led Pakatan Harapan coalition, is definitely able to mobilize 95% of Chinese vote bank to vote for the PKR president. Although DAP has been reduced to just a toothless tiger under Anthony Loke leadership, there is no way in hell the Chinese will vote for racist bigot Bersatu and religious extremist PAS.

In the event 20% of Chinese disillusioned with Anwar decide to boycott the 16th General Election, 20% of UMNO-Malay supporters are more than enough to offset the disgruntled Chinese voters. No matter how you look at it, Anwar cannot be defeated. As a bonus, he is the only leader capable of charming the Indian crowd with slick MGR dance like the late Tamil cinema superstar MG Ramachandran.

Furthermore, as claimed by UMNO leaders, its Malay supporters who had previously abandoned the party for the opposition are returning in droves – partly because “Bossku” Najib is about to walk free and largely because Anwar is the most compassionate Malay leader ever produced. Anwar is the only Malay leader who believes Najib is innocent and other UMNO leaders to be corruption-free.

Despite raising taxes, cutting subsidies, pardoning UMNO crooks, increasing electricity tariffs, expanding SST, downplaying inflation, protecting wealthy elites, introducing new tax regimes and whatnot, Anwar’s brilliant advisors should advise him that every Chinese is still very happy with the government. They understood that the PM was doing that for their own good.

After all, the economy has been doing incredibly well under Anwar’s leadership. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, approved investments totalled RM89.8 billion – a 3.7% year-on-year increase despite the challenging global economy. Without lifting a finger, the PM single-handedly attracted investments from Italy and France worth a staggering RM8 billion and RM4 billion respectively during his recent trips.

The appreciation of Ringgit to RM4.25 to the U.S. dollar demonstrates Anwar’s acumen in managing the economy and handling the finance. It has nothing to do with Trump’s tariff war, but everything to do with foreign investors’ confidence in the policies and competence of the Anwar administration. Of course, it was never Anwar’s fault when the local currency depreciated to almost RM4.80.

Heck, even U.S. President Trump was so impressed with Prime Minister Anwar that he has reluctantly increased the tariffs on all Malaysian products from the initial 24% to 25% – the only country in Southeast Asia to enjoy such recognition. In fact, to give face to Anwar, the White House had specifically flown Marco Rubio to Kuala Lumpur just to participate in the ASEAN meeting, even though the secretary of state had merely 36 hours to spare.

Yes, Anwar’s grip on power is unchallenged and formidable. He is so respected and admired that even the opposition PAS Islamist party said it was not interested in supporting Rafizi’s call for RCI. Therefore, the PM has absolutely no reason to hold separate private meetings with Barisan and Pakatan at his own residence as doing so creates perception of weakness, guilt and panic.

Facing the next national polls, Anwar’s formula to winning is simple – send Nurul Izzah to scream “Reformasi” and the people will instantly forget about Anwar’s broken promise to reforms, forgive Najib’s 1MDB scandal, ignore UMNO’s corruption, accept tax hikes and subsidy cuts, welcome Anwar’s dynasty politics and happily embrace the escalating cost of living.

Source : Finance Twitter