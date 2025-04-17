PAS president, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, met with China’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing, at the Chinese Embassy to strengthen the existing ties between the two nations.

“I deeply appreciate the Ambassador’s commitment to fostering closer relations between China and Malaysia, as well as his understanding of Malay culture and the broader Muslim world,” said Hadi on X on Wednesday (Dec 18).

“I hope this meeting will foster a more harmonious environment and promote greater collaboration between both countries, especially in the fields of culture and economy in the states of Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah and Perlis,” added Abdul Hadi.

Ambassador Ouyang shared the latest developments on China-Malaysia relations, as well as China’s stance and actions on the Palestine-Israel issue. He emphasized that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of two countries, the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future is deepening and substantialising. He said, China is willing to actively strengthen exchanges with Malaysia’s political parties including PAS, in addition to advancing China-Malaysia pragmatic cooperation across all sectors to better benefit the peoples of both countries.

Abdul Hadi expressed that PAS is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China to propel Malaysia-China relations forward.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar received a courtesy visit yesterday from Chinese Ambassador Ouyang Yujing and his delegation.

The meeting, held in Terengganu, focused on strengthening ties and exploring new opportunities in areas such as the economy, investments, education, and tourism.