The 20 welfare homes raided today are linked to the Global Ikhwan Group (GISB).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed this when contacted earlier.

The Muslim conglomerate, which has assets totaling around RM325 million globally, operates a vast network of 415 business outlets across 20 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, and Australasia, as reported by The Malaysian Reserve.

Established in 2010 from the remnants of the Arqam Group, Global Ikhwan generates an annual revenue of RM187 million, comparable to many public-listed companies.

The group employs 5,346 staff across its 25 subsidiaries. Among its notable assets are a desert oasis in Saudi Arabia, restaurants in London, Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, and Makkah, accommodations in Turkiye, a hotel in Sarajevo, and a 120-acre estate in Perth.

Earlier, Razarudin told reporters in Kuantan that police rescued 402 minors from alleged exploitation and abuse, including sexual abuse, in a major operation across two states today, codenamed Op Global.

The victims, aged between one and 17, were allegedly exploited at 20 welfare homes in Selangor and Negri Sembilan.

The victims allegedly suffered punishment with heated metal objects and inappropriate touching under the guise of religious medical treatment, Razarudin said.

On Saturday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police had opened investigations into a company over its alleged involvement in a child exploitation case,

Ayob Khan also confirmed that four police reports were lodged in Selangor against the company.

He said police were also in the process of compiling statistics on the number of reports lodged around the country against the company.

Ayob Khan added that investigations revealed the company’s modus operandi was to set up welfare homes to collect donations.

Source : NST

Meanwhile, Razarudin said police are still investigating allegations that the company was involved in exploiting children, particularly to collect donations, reported Utusan Malaysia.

The company’s officials are also supposed to meet the Islamic development department (Jakim) over claims it was involved with the deviant teachings of the banned Al-Arqam sect.

GISB Holdings owns supermarkets, minimarkets, bakeries, 120 restaurants and other businesses in Malaysia, the Middle East, Europe and China, according to a 2022 report.

It previously said it had discarded its former image as the business wing of Al-Arqam and was currently positioned as a multinational company.