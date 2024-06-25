A SOCIAL media influencer has put former health minister-turned-podcaster Khairy Jamaluddin (KJ) on the spot by exposing his hypocrisy of accusing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be in cohort of the Gaza genocide if the Madani government does not bar the indirect participation of fund manager BlackRock in the privatisation of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

For starters, Farhan Zulkefly (@farhanzulkefly) reminded the former Rembau MP that he would have had a tough time to choose a “Blackrock Free” vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic given that “almost all big companies have BlackRock’s presence”.

“Blackrock has stakes in Pfizer and AstraZeneca. Do you remember KJ?” asked the pro-Pakatan Harapan (PH) influencer in a post on the X platform.

“If you want to say that this was prior to the (Oct 7) genocide, how about this? KJ was appointed a CGS International director in March 2024 which is after the genocide. Blackrock holds shares in CGS International. So, what more do you’ve to say, KJ?”

To rub salt into the wound, Farhan also exposed KJ’s recent recruitment by Vida Malaysia, the producer of the Vida range of sparkling beverages and yogurt drinks, to promote its sugar-free sparkling beverages VIDA Zero for Ramadan and Raya.

This is given BlackRock has shareholdings in the Vida Malaysia’s Japan-based parent company, DyDo Group Holdings, Inc.

Earlier, Farhan in his well-researched post has enlightened KJ that “it is almost impossible” to avoid dealing with any company that has a relationship with BlackRock which is reputed to be the world’s largest asset manager with US$10 tril in assets under management as of Dec 31, 2023.

Earlier, political observer Liyana Marzuki recapped that twice former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had in his capacity as the seventh Malaysia PM invited BlackRock to invest in Malaysia.

“In 2024 when it now wants to invest in Malaysia, he asked why allowed BlackRock to enter the country? It’s true that the Malay forget easily,” lamented the social media influencer.

Another PH-slant social media influencer also chided KJ for giving the excuse that he was silent about BlackRock when he was a minister because “there was no genocide at that time”.

“A stupid snake. Just riding on the issue. Genocide has long been happening there (Gaza) yet he could deny it because he knows his statement would backfire on him,” berated Injang (@Injang_Nation) in response to Farhan’s post.

Source : Focus

Antara pemilik saham Media Prima adalah Morgan Stanley dan syarikat ni pun ada kaitan dengan Blackrock dan Vanguard group.. HotFM bawah media prima, jadi kenapa KJ berkolaborasi dgn BlackRock..??

Source : WRLR