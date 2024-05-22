THE THREAT OF MILITANTS ALWAYS EXISTS, NEEDS TO BE ADDRESSED

The Minister of Home Affairs, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, announced that the police investigation found that the suspect who attacked the Ulu Tiram Police Station and claimed the lives of two policemen acted alone (‘lone wolf’). This was also confirmed by the Inspector General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, who explained that the attack was separate from a large mission or organized group even though the suspect’s father was a former member of the militant Jemaah Islamiyah (JI). Although this announcement and explanation from the police is a bit of a relief, we cannot actually assume that this is proof that Malaysia is completely safe from the threat of terrorist groups like JI.

As informed by an anti-terrorism expert from the Department of International Relations, Security and Law, National Defense University of Malaysia (UPNM), Prof. Dr. Mohd Mizan Mohammad Aslam, that radical threats always exist in society. The same was stated by anti-terrorism experts from the Institute International Islamic Thought and Civilization (ISTAC), International Islamic University of Malaysia (UIAM), Dr Ahmad El-Muhammady, though militant organizations no longer have an ideology that is difficult to eradicate completely.

There are remnants that are just waiting for time ‘to emerge on the surface’ again as well threaten to society and country because the existence of ecosystems in national, regional and international that drives such ideologies are rampant again. Plans to establish an Islamic state through the use of violence and terrorism in the region Southeast Asia as dreamed by Ji still has its attractions to some people and still needs to be considered as serious threat to regional security.

Extremist groups like JI promote radical ideologies which considers violence as a legitimate way to achieve their political and religious goals. This ideology rejects democracy and supports it the establishment of an Islamic state through armed jihad. What else when at the international level there are many incidents involving a sense of injustice against Muslims like in Gaza or Uyghur until the rapid radicalization process occurs which causes there to be attempts to revive militant organization.

In 2015, for example, four Uyghurs were executed sentenced to six years in prison by a court in Jakarta after being found guilty of entering Indonesia by using fake passports and trying to join the Mujahideen militant group East Indonesia (MIT). Some members of separatist groups Other Uyghurs who fled from China has been found to join terrorist group for fighting oppression in their homeland and seeking refuge as well as support from militant groups that share an ideology which is similar.

In Malaysia, there are non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that bring the perception that they support violence with welcome the presence or promote the thinking of external figures who are categorized as a terrorist by the government in their country. That’s why the Malaysian Government needs to take surveillance and enforcement measures law, regional cooperation, education, and effective border management to curb this threat and ensure security and stability country.

The authorities need to tighten up surveillance and monitoring of individuals and groups suspected of being involved in supporting terrorism, including monitoring of exit movements individual entry and funds, online activities and international relations. The authorities are also need to enforce the law anti-violence firmly and impartially. Anyone proven to be involved in terrorist activities should be arrested and prosecuted regardless they are supporters of the government or not.

The authorities are also necessary implement ongoing education and deradicalization programs involving religious leaders, educators and NGOs to prevent radicalization among people community, even if violence does not happen but this program needs to remain. In addition, the authorities need to tighten border controls to prevent smuggling weapons and movement of terrorist members. Modern and up-to-date surveillance and detection technologies should be used to increase effectiveness border control. Next is strengthening cooperation with neighboring countries and international organizations in combating terrorist activities. Intelligence sharing and joint operations can help detect and eliminate networks militant group.

Terrorist Screening Center or Terrorist Checkpoint (TSC) in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for example is an organization authoritative international with all the expertise and information needed to fight terrorist activity.

Accordingly, the government through Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and National Security Council (NSC) need to intensify supervision and monitoring towards NGOs operating in Malaysia by examining funding sources, activities and collaborations their international NGO registration process as well need to be tightened where each NGOs need to undergo evaluation and a thorough reassessment to make sure they don’t have any relationship with terrorist groups or doing activities that suspicious NGOs also need to be involved in dialogue and discussion for understand their views and to provide an explanation about guidelines and rules that need to be followed by them to ensure that they always operate in order legitimate work.

Strictly speaking, despite the incident the attack at the Ulu Tiram Police Station did not involve a large mission or an organized group, there is still a hidden blessing behind this sad incident because it make us aware so that more carine in marking a threat.