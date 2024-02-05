The grim official silence over the situation with respect to the recently removed Sarawak Governor, Abdul Taib Mahmud, has not been able to cover up increasingly frantic and now shocking developments behind the scenes.

Yesterday, just before midnight, according to a police report sighted by Sarawak Report, Taib’s younger second wife, Raghad, who is now estranged from all his immediate family, turned up at the private Normah Hospital in Kuching, where her spouse had been returned owing to his deteriorating condition.

There, in the hours of darkness and with the help of a butler and a team of body guards, she set about removing her husband from the Intensive Care Unit where he was connected to life supporting medications, and had him placed in a wheelchair to be whisked out of the hospital and returned to Demak Jaya in a black Toyota Alphard.

This was despite a confrontation in the hospital lobby with doctors, who explained to Ragad that her actions were putting her frail husband in the way of harm!

The medical staff were also forced to advise Raghad that the centre had been passed a copy of a legal notice she had received that very day from the lawyers representing Taib’s sons to demand they be notified of any such attempts to remove their father from clinical care.

In the face of her forceful removal the clinic was obliged to formally record that Taib had been removed against medical advice. The clinic was then obliged to file a police report to notify of the incident in which the wording used left no doubt as to the seriousness of their concern:

“At around 2356 hours at Normah Medical Specialist Centre, the patient named Abdul Taib Mahmud [was] absconded by his wife Raghad, despite being advised to have the patient stay in the hospital for proper and adequate treatment.

It was also informed by the staff nurse from the ICU that Raghad has voluntarily removed all medications attached to Tun without alerting the ICU staff on duty. The patient was brought together by Toh Puan’s butler and body guards and was put on a wheelchair and was carried aboard a black Alphard at the main hospital lobby entrance….[where the doctors] tried to explain again to Toh Puan that her action of taking Tun Taib from our care may cause harm to the patient”

Kept Away From Medical Care And From His Own Family

This move in the middle of the night in the middle of the weekend, one suspects, was in direct response to that legal demand by Taib’s sons that their father must be kept under medical supervision in a place where they can visit.

Taib, who has experienced deteriorating health over the past several months, is believed to be now suffering from a life-threatening brain infection.

Visitors, including his own children, are now reportedly being banned by Raghad from his bedside and it is understood that she has been taking long-distance advice on his care from Turkish medical doctors over the phone.

On Sunday afternoon a 4.30pm visit by the new Governor to see his ailing predecessor was also cancelled.

There can be very little doubt that the Governor is now within an inch of his life and yet removed from proper care and even from the comfort and support of those dearest to him, his own children and siblings with whom Raghad is now in open warfare over their disputed inheritance.

Given the power and influence of the Taib family in Sarawak there can be little doubt that with such a state of affairs law enforcers and the courts will be kept busy over the next hours and days.

Raghad may have taken control of the situation for now. How long this lone woman, surrounded by packing cases and apparently ready to make her move the moment her husband dies, can be expected to hold off Taib’s angry relatives and the forces of law and order is a different matter.

Who would have imagined such a dramatic final act in the life of Taib Mahmud or thought to wish it on anyone?

Is Ragad On Her Way Out Of Town?

Her imperious finger is pointing a clear instruction, “out!” to whoever has been tasked with loading and removing a vast sea of boxes, packing cases, suitcases, rolled up carpets and wrapped up furniture that have been stacked up in the grand entrance hall of the Taib mansion at Demak Jaya.

The former Governor’s second wife, Ragad al Kurdi (44), looks to be in the process of moving out lock stock and barrel, according to pictures that have leaked out through WhatApp groups.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Report is informed that following further treatment at the Normah Hospital her elderly spouse, Abdul Taib Mahmud (87), remains languishing upstairs presumably not in the best of health.

Just days ago, following leaks which had been denied, Taib was unceremoniously dumped from office a month early and replaced without advance notice by Wan Junaidi.

So far, there has been no statement whatsoever from the previous incumbent, despite months of determined claims that he was in perfect health (barring minor treatments abroad) and capable of performing the duties of his office.

At the fore-front of all those claims was Ragad, uploading videos and photos of the happy couple on vacation in Turkey (where she has bank accounts and assets) in which Taib’s besotted young spouse could be heard crooning “because we all love you so much” into the billionaire geriatric’s ear.

Over that period a series of court cases have been opened up by Taib’s sons, in which Ragad is a defendant (along with her fragile husband) accused of procuring Taib’s signatures onto documents which have over the past weeks signed huge assets in the form of property and shares into her name.

Such are the burdens of great wealth, dubiously acquired, for all concerned. As the House of Taib has slowly crumbled around her it is purportedly Ragad herself who has ordered a gag against any statements on the present situation whatsoever.

No resignation statement, no health bulletin no grateful thanks to the people of Sarawak, just silence.

Yet, as the saying goes a picture can tell a thousand words:

The message these pictures tell is that Ragad al Kurdi is leaving her spousal home but not leaving empty handed.

What the picture does not reveal is what is to become of her husband who just passed her RM50 million in CMSB shares and put several of his properties in her name? Exactly how sick has Taib become and who is to care for him going forward?

Demak Jaya is bequeathed to Taib’s second daughter Hanifah in the event of his eventual death, meaning that at such a time Ragad would indeed be expected to move elsewhere. Are these scenes an indication that Mrs Taib is of the opinion that moment has become so imminent that she’s starting her packing now?

If so, it is perhaps all his family can hope that the deposed Governor is beyond being aware of what is going on around him or what has happened to his official status.

Maybe she plans to transport her ailing husband and pampered offspring to a controlled retirement in her favoured spot in Turkey?

In the absence of any proper statement, the questions folk in Kuching are asking is how much time the busily packing Ragad has had left spare to comfort her dearly beloved husband, whether she will take or leave him or if she will bother to even hang around until the end?

