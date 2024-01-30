The Pardons Board is said to have granted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak a pardon.

Malay Daily Utusan Malaysia, quoting sources, said the pardon was granted yesterday.

The New Straits Times has reached out to the board for confirmation of the matter.

Earlier today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the Pardons Board would be issuing a statement on Najib’s application for a royal pardon.

She, however, did not furnish further details on the matter.

Earlier news reports suggested that the meeting, which was supposed to be held yesterday, was to be the last official meeting for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah before his reign ends today.

Pardons Board meeting took place at the Istana Negara on Monday (Jan 29), confirmed Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Confirming her attendance at the meeting, Zaliha said an official statement by the Board is expected to be issued.

“Wait for an official statement by (the) Pardons Board,” she said after launching the draft Kuala Lumpur Local Plan 2040 in Cheras on Tuesday (Jan 30).

However, she did not say if one of the agendas of the meeting was for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib’s application for his pardon.

A local daily had earlier reported that the Pardons Board had scheduled a meeting yesterday, with speculation that Najib’s jail term was part of the discussion.

The meeting was to be the last official meeting for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah before his reign ends today, according to the report, after which he returns as the Sultan of Pahang.

The meeting had been postponed several times previously, Dr Zaliha said.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year sentence after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering in relation to RM42mil that had been siphoned from SRC International, a former 1MBD subsidiary. He was also fined RM210mil.

Najib pardon: Rumour mill goes into overdrive over sentence reduction

Rumours that the Pardons Board has made a decision in regards to an appeal by Datuk Seri Najib Razak over his conviction grew even louder today with news of a press conference by the home minister to be held tomorrow.

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is scheduled to hold the special press conference at his ministry in Putrajaya at 3.30pm.

The New Straits Times understands that Saifuddin Nasution will, among other things, announce the decision of the Pardons Board to journalists then.

Among the rumours being discussed was that, instead of a full pardon, the former prime minister has been granted a remission of the sentence to just six years.



This would be half the amount of prison time he had been sentenced to by the High Court, a decision which was upheld by both the Court of Appeal and the Federal Court.

Utusan Malaysia had earlier today run a speculative piece that Najib had been pardoned for his conviction, 12-year prison sentence in the SRC International case. However, the Malay daily later retracted the article and apologised.

That article came about after Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa had said the Pardons Board would be issuing a statement on Najib’s application for a royal pardon.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year jail term after he was found guilty of one count of abuse of power with regard to Retirement Fund Inc's (KWAP) RM4 billion loan to SRC International Sdn Bhd, as well as three counts each of criminal breach of trust and abuse of power invovlving RM42 million of SRC funds. He was also fined RM210 million.

SRC is a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), and in August 2022, the Federal Court upheld the conviction.

In Malaysia, each state has its own Pardons Board chaired by the respective sultan or Yang di-Pertua (or governor).

The Pardons Board for each state is made up of five members, namely the attorney general, the chief minister or menteri besar, and three other members appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong or the state ruler.

For the Federal Territories, the prime minister is one of the board members, as the territory falls under the jurisdiction of the Prime Minister’s Department.

