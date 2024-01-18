A group of students and graduates who identify themselves as Mahasiswa Keadilan Malaysia (MKM) lodged a police report against former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

They claimed that the Perikatan Nasional chairman was involved in alleged corruption in a tender process for the government’s vehicle fleet concession.

When speaking to reporters outside the Dang Wangi police station after lodging their report, MKM vice-president Yuveraaj Pillai Kalidasan said Muhyiddin allegedly awarded the government’s vehicle supply, repair and maintenance project worth RM4. 6 billion to Spanco Sdn Bhd, although the price it wanted was higher compared to another tender bidder.

This was allegedly revealed while Muhyiddin was the premier.

“This revelation was made by business tycoon (Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun) during a recent press conference at the signing ceremony between Berjaya Group Bhd (‘Berjaya’) and Naza Corporation Holdings Sdn Bhd (‘Naza’) at Berjaya Times Square Hotel on July 17.

“At the time when Muhyiddin was prime minister, he said they had awarded the tender to Naza as well, and a letter of intent (LoI) was also issued.

“However, at the 11th hour, apparently the tender was to be awarded to Spanco Sdn Bhd, which had previously managed the fleet project for 25 years,” he said.

Yuveraaj said the LoI was later cancelled without giving any reason and the Fleet Project was then awarded to Spanco, whose bid was RM700 million higher.

“We urge the police to initiate an investigation into this matter because in the statement, it was revealed that the Berjaya-Naza Consortium won the tender because their offer was the cheapest among all the parties that had participated in the tender.

“The Berjaya-Naza Consortium’s offer is RM700 million cheaper than Spanco’s. Therefore, we seriously suspect there could be a corruption issue involving Muhyiddin, otherwise why would the government, at that time, cancel the lower tender and re-award it to Spanco at a much higher price?” he said.

Yuveraaj also urged the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission to investigate the claim.

“It is our hope that any party which looted the people’s money and property will be brought to justice. They should not be allowed to go free and deceive the people with political propaganda,” said Yuveraaj.

The group of students and graduates, who also call themselves Mahasiwa Harapan, today lodged 20 police reports simultaneously in all 14 states urging police to investigate Muhyiddin’s role in the matter.

MACC must look into RM700mil Spanco deal, says MP

Taiping MP Wong Kah Woh said many questions about the deal need to be answered, especially why a substantially cheaper option was cast aside.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) must investigate the government’s decision to extend a car fleet deal with a company at a cost of RM700 million more than an alternative deal it was slated to enter into with a rival.

Taiping MP Wong Kah Woh said many questions about the deal need to be answered, especially why a substantially cheaper option was cast aside.

Wong’s comments came after Berjaya Group founder Vincent Tan said yesterday his company had commenced legal action against the government and Spanco Sdn Bhd over a cancelled concession to supply fleet vehicles.

Tan alleged that a Berjaya-Naza joint-venture had clinched the deal but was arbitrarily replaced by Spanco in 2020, at an additional cost of RM700 million to taxpayers.

In a statement today, Wong, the former public accounts committee chairman, said Tan’s claim was serious as it alleged non-compliance by the government of the day.

“MACC should investigate this urgently,” he said, adding that a few important points need answers, including why a letter of intent issued to Berjaya-Naza was cancelled.

“Who was the tender board chairman at that time?

“Why was the 2019 decision by the government tender board not complied with?

“What is the justification for Muhyiddin (former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin) to give Spanco the contract, which is said to cost an extra RM700 million?” he said.

At a press conference yesterday, Tan claimed his consortium had received a letter of intent from the government, but three months after Muhyiddin became the prime minister, he was notified that the deal had been terminated.

He also alleged the tender reverted to Spanco, despite the Berjaya-Naza bid being RM700 million cheaper than Spanco’s offer.

In 2018, the government had called on companies to bid for a contract to supply, maintain and manage its fleet of official vehicles for the next 15 years.

Berjaya and Naza formed a consortium to bid for the contract that reportedly involved some 12,500 vehicles worth an estimated RM300 million annually, from the fifth year of the contract onward.

Aside from Berjaya-Naza, several other companies submitted their bids, including Sime Darby Bhd, DRB-HICOM Bhd, Samling Group, Comos, Go Auto, and Spanco, which had held the concession since 1994.

Perak DAP has since lodged a MACC report over the matter.

