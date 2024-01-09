Malaysia has ranked high once again in The Economist’s infamous index measuring crony-capitalism around the world. For the latest edition, Malaysia was ranked third — a drop from second place in the previous list, but still something the masses will not be happy about.

But don’t worry, the billionaires are doing just fine, with their wealth still adding up to over 10 percent of the country’s domestic GDP.

In recent years, Malaysia has seen several high-profile corruption cases, including the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, in which billions of dollars were siphoned off from the state investment fund. Former prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty of multiple charges related to the scandal in 2020.

Other notable cases include the Felda Global Ventures Holdings Berhad scandal, in which executives of the state-owned palm oil company were accused of embezzling millions of dollars. And let’s not forget the Tabung Haji scandal which saw gross misuse of funds from the Malaysian Hajj pilgrims’ fund.

As for the rest of the world, Russia reigns supreme at the top of the list of 18 countries, with the Czech Republic in second place. Singapore landed in fourth place, where the billionaire profiteers of “crony sectors” make up 10% of the country’s GDP.

So Malaysia has made the podium with a top-three finish!

Unfortunately, it’s nothing much to be proud of as our beloved country has been ranked third out of 43 countries in the 2023 crony-capitalism index recently published by reputed financial publication, The Economist.

This is no surprise to anyone who understands how our economy has worked. Our policies did not really help the masses as much as they could have but have instead created an elite class of extremely rich individuals who engorged themselves during the country’s boom economic period.

Money politics keeps crony capitalism going, says C4 chairman

Crony capitalism remains difficult to eliminate because of deep-seated money politics in the country, says anti-corruption campaigner Edmund Terence Gomez.

He said proposals and recommendations to tackle the problem had long been submitted to the government by civil society organisations yet no reforms had been enacted.

Gomez, who is chairman of the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism, said the government did not have to “reinvent the wheel” and could simply take what has been proposed as legislative reforms.

However, he was doubtful the necessary reforms would be implemented soon given the current political situation.

“(Numerous political) leaders who have taken power have talked about dealing with corruption and breaking the nexus between politics and business and thereby bringing an end to this problem of cronyism,” said Gomez, a former professor of economics who has written extensively about Malaysia’s political economy.

“This has not happened because this link between politics and business, which facilitates the flow of money from the corporate sector as well as GLCs into the political system, is imperative in this period when politicians and different parties are trying to consolidate power,” he told FMT.

He said the close relationship between business and politics was evident from the court cases involving high profile politicians, such as former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin and former finance minister Lim Guan Eng, who are both facing graft charges.

Gomez said Malaysia’s high ranking on the Economist’s 2023 crony capitalism index was not surprising as there have been no sustained or concerted efforts to eliminate cronyism,

Malaysia was ranked third behind Russia and the Czech Republic in the Economist index, released on Tuesday. The UK-based weekly said the wealth of Malaysian billionaires accounted for a tenth of the country’s 2023 gross domestic product.

He said cronyism has been a feature in Malaysian politics and economy since the 1980s.

Ramon Navaratnam, a former deputy secretary-general of the Treasury, said a failure to eliminate cronyism would lead to grave consequences, such as a decline in domestic and foreign investment.

He called for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to be empowered to investigate anyone suspected of graft and for improvement in governance practices, and tendering procedures.

Navaratnam also urged Putrajaya to eliminate oligopolies and monopolies to increase market competition.