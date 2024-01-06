THE Dubai Move plot to topple the unity government has seemingly taken a twist and could even morphed into the “National Palace Move” if there is any truth in the latest so-called revelation by fugitive blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin (RPK).

As the clock ticks away with the five-year tenure of the present Yang di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA) ending in three weeks’ time (Jan 31), the plot has thickened with the mercenary blogger ‘throwing’ three more names as Prime Minister (PM) candidates after claiming yesterday (Jan 5) that UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (Tok Mat) had received unanimous support from UMNO, Bersatu and PAS to be the next PM.

The three candidates are Bersatu president and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, former UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

“Some 120 MPs have sent their SDs (statutory declarations) to the YDPA this week that they no longer support the government of the day and that they would respect the choice of PM consented by the Agong from the list of three candidates to succeed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as PM,” he pointed out in his latest video clip from Manchester, UK.

“I’ve the five-page long list that contains all the names of the MPs but this doesn’t mean that all the 120 MPs must gather at the National Palace … There is a protocol where they have to seek an audience with the King or the King instruct them to meet him.

“The MPs are not confined to UMNO and the PN coalition (72 MPs) alone but are from diverse political parties in both Peninsular Malaysia as well as Sabah and Sarawak (see list below).”

RPK further caveated that that SDs “only serve as an indication that PM Anwar has lost confidence of majority of the MPs” with the Agong expected to call each and every of the 120 MPs next week to ascertain if they truly support a change of PM and if they also support one of the three PM candidates.

He also brushed aside the statement by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that statutory declarations (SDs) cannot be used to overthrow the government of the day.

“To topple the government constitutionally and legally, the anti-hoping law, en bloc cross-over and even SDs are irrelevant but what matters here is that the PM has to step down if he no longer commands the confidence of the majority of MPs,” justified the controversial blogger.

“The fundamental issue here is does the PM still have the confidence of (at least) 112 members of the house (from the total 222 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat today)?”

It is hoped that whatever RPK has claimed can truly hold water and not merely a case of “𝘐 𝘩𝑎𝘷𝑒 𝑡𝘩𝑒 𝑛𝘶𝑚𝘣𝑒𝘳𝑠” or “a 𝘴𝑡𝘳𝑜𝘯𝑔, 𝘧𝑜𝘳𝑚𝘪𝑑𝘢𝑏𝘭𝑒 𝑎𝘯𝑑 𝑐𝘰𝑛𝘷𝑖𝘯𝑐𝘪𝑛𝘨 𝘮𝑎𝘫𝑜𝘳𝑖𝘵𝑦” but only turn out to be a false alarm at the end of the day.

Source : Focus