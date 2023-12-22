1) Former Senior Minister: Daim

2) Businessperson with Tan Sri Title: Halim Saad

3) National funds of RM2.3 billion: Money from UEM

4) Purchase and ownership of shares in a giant listed company: Purchase of Renong shares by UEM

5) Year: 1997

This article first appeared in The Edge Malaysia Weekly on May 22, 2023 – May 28, 2023

VARIOUS news media reported last Friday (May 19) that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had opened investigation papers into a RM2.3 billion transaction that took place in the late 1990s that was allegedly linked to a businessman and a former senior minister without naming the companies involved in the transaction.

A senior MACC source has confirmed with The Edge that the transaction was the purchase of a 32.6% stake in Renong Bhd by United Engineers (M) Bhd (UEM) for RM2.3 billion that occurred in November 1997 — in the middle of the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis.

This newspaper had published a few articles that month about the controversial purchase by cash-rich UEM of the stake in its parent company Renong, which was laden with billions of ringgit worth of debt and whose stock price had been falling as investors sold their shares.

The Securities Commission Malaysia was to later compel Tan Sri Halim Saad, who was the then controlling shareholder of Renong Group, to buy back the stake from UEM and payments were to be made between February 2001 and April 2002. In July 2001, however, it was decided that Khazanah Nasional should step in to take over the entire Renong/UEM group — which not only had RM12 billion in debt but also important assets such as the PLUS highway and Commerce Asset Holdings (now CIMB) — for around RM4 billion.

Many deemed the move by Khazanah as a bailout. Halim has always insisted that he was able to buy back Renong but was forced to sell instead. In 2013, he filed a RM1.8 billion civil suit against the government, Khazanah and Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop alleging he was cheated. He fought all the way to the Federal Court but lost in 2015 (scan the QR code to read the articles “Truth on 2001 sale of Renong/UEM finally coming out?” published on June 10, 2013, and “Halim Saad’s RM2b suit against govt struck out by KL High Court” published on Oct 13, 2013).

For context, it should be pointed out that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was the minister of finance in 1997, having replaced Tun Daim Zainuddin in 1991. In September 1998, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad sacked Anwar, and Daim returned as finance minister for the second time, only to resign suddenly in June 2001 to be replaced by Mahathir, who appointed Nor Mohamed as his special economic adviser. Nor Mohamed went on to devise the plan for Khazanah to take over the Renong/UEM group.

Halim grew his Renong corporate empire during Daim’s first stint as finance minister from 1984 to 1991, and he is credited for building the North-South Expressway.

The reason for the MACC probe into something that happened 26 years ago is unclear. To help refresh the memory of readers as well as enlighten those who are not aware of this transaction, we reproduce here in full the relevant articles: “Bashing for UEM and Renong”, “The RM2.3 billion question” and “A test case for transparency” (published on Nov 24,1997).

The curious case of the RM2.3b UEM-Renong deal of 1997

United Engineers’ (UEM) purchase of a 33 per cent stake in its debt-laden parent Renong for RM2.3 billion in November 1997 at the height of the Asian financial crisis remains mired in secrecy some 26 years on.

In four days, Renong’s value, already sliding before the deal, was halved as investors dumped shares in both firms – a stunning turn of fortunes for UEM, one of the nation’s biggest infrastructure firms which built the North-South Expressway and Second Link to Singapore.

It was also a time of great political upheaval. Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim – whose star was rising in the ruling Umno – was finance minister in 1997, having replaced Tun Daim Zainuddin in 1991. But in a power struggle with then Premier Mahathir Mohamad, Mr Anwar was sacked in September 1998 and later jailed.

Mr Daim was reinstated at the Treasury, only to suddenly resign in June 2001 and be replaced by Tun Dr Mahathir amid talk of disagreements between the two.

Dr Mahathir then appointed Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop as special economic adviser, to oversee a swathe of corporate restructuring deals in the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis.

After the uproar over the UEM-Renong deal – which appeared to breach stock exchange reporting rules – the Securities Commission compelled Tan Sri Halim Saad, then the controlling shareholder of Renong, to buy back the stake from UEM. Payments were to be made between February 2001 and April 2002.

But in July 2001, the government decided that sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional would take over the entire Renong group for RM4 billion. Renong included the likes of Plus – the owner of the North-South Expressway – and Commerce Asset Holdings (now CIMB), as well as RM12 billion in debt.

The prevailing view was that this was a government bailout.

But Mr Halim – who grew his empire when Mr Daim was finance minister from 1984 to 1991 – unsuccessfully sued the government, Khazanah and Mr Nor Mohamed in 2013 for RM1.8 billion.

He insisted he was cheated of his Renong stake, and claimed he had been induced by Mr Nor Mohamed, as an agent of the government, to take up the deal to exit from Renong.

Malaysia’s anti-graft body is currently investigating this 26-year-old deal. To this day, it remains unclear when UEM bought the Renong shares, or from whom.

Mr Halim had claimed it was from the open market, but trading volume recorded suggests this was not the case. The prevailing view is that the shares were held in proxy for Umno, whose treasurer at the time was Mr Daim.

