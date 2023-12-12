DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said non-Malay could become a prime minister, but it can’t and wouldn’t happen in the present circumstances, where the Malays and the non-Malay are ethnically divided along racial, religious, cultural, and even educational lines. This did not happen overnight, but largely due to “divide-and-conquer” policy of former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

However, Kit Siang’s speech to Malaysian students in Manchester, UK, at the end of last month has attracted the attention of the police. He was accused of making provocative remarks, even though the Federal Constitution does not prohibit non-Malay from becoming the Prime Minister of Malaysia. Had someone in the U.S. said a black American can become the POTUS, it would have invited cheers and applause.

It appeared that the Royal Malaysia Police under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s most useless minister – Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution – has nothing better to do. Crucially, it creates a perception that the government was not only weak and fragile, but was also racist because it dares not touch PAS Islamist president Hadi Awang despite having spewed tonnes of provocative remarks.

Kit Siang was merely stating the fact – Federal Constitution’s Article 43 says The Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King) appoints a prime minister who “in his judgment is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the members” of the Dewan Rakyat (Lower House). The Constitution does not say the prime minister must be a Malay, therefore a non-Malay can perfectly become a PM.

Hypothetically, if the Monarch believes that at least 112 MPs of the 222-seat Parliament support a non-Malay like Lim Kit Siang to become Prime Minister of Malaysia, the King would have little choice but to appoint him. Will the police arrest or interrogate the King for appointing a non-Malay as the premier, or worse, stage a coup d’état to seize power from a legitimate government?

Actually, Malaysia already had a non-Malay as its prime minister – Mahathir – who ruled with an iron fist for 22 years (1981-2003) as the 4th Prime Minister. He was given a spectacular chance to rule again for 22 months (2018 to 2020) as the 7th Prime Minister. Technically, the son of Iskandar “Kutty” is still an Indian, despite his reluctance to admit that there were only spoonfuls of Indian blood in him.

So, what’s the big deal about Lim Kit Siang’s statement, which is clearly stated in the Federal Constitution and has already produced a non-Malay PM in the form of Mahathir? In fact, Mahathir said in 2015 that non-Malay leaders can be elected as prime minister as it was not against the Federal Constitution. Perhaps the police can explain why Kit Siang’s statement is provocative but Mahathir’s wasn’t.

The Democratic Action Party’s supremo so-called provocative remarks were quickly seized by the opposition. Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS – Parti Islam Se-Malaysia) secretary-general Takiyuddin has accused Kit Siang’s of causing racial disharmony. A lawyer, Takiyuddin should go read the Constitution again before making a fool of himself with claims that there has not been a non-Malay prime minister.

Mahathir was not the only non-Malay PM. For a few days in 1988, Malaysia actually had a Chinese PM. Former MCA president Ling Liong Sik, who was also the Transport Minister, was briefly the Acting Prime Minister (4 Feb 1988 – 16 Feb 1988) due to an internal power struggle between different factions in UMNO, leading to a legal challenge and eventually the deregistration of UMNO.

Anyways, did Lim Kit Siang not realize that he was providing ammunition to the racist and extremist PAS to further flame “hatred and distrust” between Malays and on-Malays? Of course he did. Despite having retired from politics, he knew what he was talking about. It was a trap to prevent Opposition Perikatan Nasional from seizing power again, and PAS foolishly swallowed the hook, line and sinker.

Perikatan Nasional, comprising Bersatu and PAS, is now down to 69 MPs after five from Bersatu defected and pledged support for PM Anwar. That makes the opposition more desperate to topple the government. The United Malays National Organization (UMNO), suffering a massive loss in the recent Kemaman by-election, is under pressure to quit the unity government.

The UMNO-led Barisan Nasional coalition, which formed an unthinkable Unity Government with Anwar-led Pakatan Harapan coalition post-Nov 2022 General Election due to a hung parliament, might see an internal crisis before the next 16th General Election. The devilish PAS Islamist party is constantly persuading and seducing UMNO to sleep together to form yet another backdoor government government.

That’s why in a Cabinet reshuffle today (Dec 12), the premier deliberately “demoted” UMNO deputy president “Tok Mat” Mohamad Hasan to the Foreign Ministry from his existing Defence Ministry. It was clearly a tactical move to strengthen UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to prevent his “untrustworthy” deputy from challenging him and betraying the unity government.

In the event that UMNO is split between Zahid and anti-Zahid faction, Anwar government will be threatened and could even collapse. If party mole Hishammuddin Hussein and Tok Mat join forces, Zahid might end up with just a dozen lawmakers behind him. Therefore, Borneo Sabah and Sarawak will play the critical role as the kingmaker if Zahid is pressured to quit the government.

Lim Kit Siang’s hidden message was intended for GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) chairman Abang Johari Openg. The Sarawak-based coalition has 23 MPs, critical for any “Malaya political parties” wishing to walk the corridors of power. Pakatan Harapan (82 MPs) and GPS (23 MPs) will have 105 MPs, short of just 7 MPs, which Zahid could deliver to form a simple-majority government.

By openly trumpeting that non-Malay can become a prime minister, Kit Siang cleverly puts PAS and GPS at loggerheads. Sarawak’s population is very diverse, comprising many races and ethnic groups. In general, there are several major ethnic groups in the Borneo state – Iban, Chinese, Malay, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu, Melanau and others. The Ibans, not Malays, comprise the largest percentage (28.8%) of Sarawak’s population.

There are more ethnic Chinese (23.3%) than ethnic Malay (22.9%) in Sarawak. In fact, Islam (34.2%) is only the second-largest religion in Sarawak, after Christianity (50.1%). Not only Christianity is the largest religion in Sarawak, many Sarawakian Christians are mostly non-Malay Bumiputera, ranging from Iban, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu, Murut and Melanau.

Yes, Kit Siang was sending a message that DAP, and Pakatan Harapan for that matter, could deliver a stunning blow to the racist bigot Bersatu and religious extremist PAS when push comes to shove. If Anwar is toppled, the backup plan involves supporting a Sarawak lawmaker as prime minister, which is better than allowing the opposition to seize power through backdoor.

Even if PAS mysteriously managed to convince Zahid to switch sides, Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional only have 104 MPs, short of 8 MPs. Anwar-led Pakatan Harapan and GPS, along with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS’ 6 MPs) and Warisan (3 MPs), can form a government. Thanks to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s anti-Christianity remarks, it would be hard for GPS to work with Perikatan Nasional again.

When former backdoor PM Muhyiddin spread fake news that Christians were working with “Jews to Christianise” Malaysia during the Nov 2022 election campaign, he did not know that he would pay the price for offending both Sarawakian Christians and non-Malay Bumiputera in Borneo (which is different from Malay-Bumiputera in Malaya).

Make no mistake. While the majority of “Malay-Bumiputera” in Peninsular Malaysia has been brainwashed with racist hatred, xenophobia, Malay supremacy and all forms of bigotry, the “non-Malay-Bumiputera” in Borneo are living peacefully and harmoniously among more than 40 sub-ethnic groups, each with its own distinct language, culture and lifestyle.

In the same breath, Lim, who was conferred the “Tan Sri” title by the King in June, was using the statement to rally and unite the ethnic Chinese behind DAP. At the current age of 82, he isn’t afraid of being bullied by the police, mostly infiltrated and intoxicated with political racism and extremism. The more the authorities try to intimidate him, the more support he will get from the Chinese community.

Kit Siang knew that a Malaysian Chinese cannot become a prime minister, at least not now. But as long as a non-Malay-Bumiputera from the East Malaysia can, it’s good enough to stop Taliban PAS from taking over the country. It also was be a reminder to Anwar Ibrahim that the Chinese support for him is not cast in stone. That perhaps saw the PM increased DAP’s ministry to five in his first Cabinet reshuffle.

