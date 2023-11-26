DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook has told municipal councillors, assemblymen and village chiefs in Selangor to either work together or resign from their positions.

Loke said he was aware that there is a lack of cooperation and collaboration among various positions within Selangor’s local governance structure.

“If you cannot cooperate, just resign. If they don’t want to resign, then we’ll just get rid of them,” he said at the 2023 Selangor DAP Convention here today, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Loke then turned to Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo, who was present onstage, and urged him to be firm in addressing such issues.

“(There are) all sorts of problems … I don’t understand what the matter is. If these problems cannot be resolved, how can we aspire to (play a meaning role) in the government?” he said.

Source : FMT

