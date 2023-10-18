Police confirm the co-founder and majority shareholder of MYAirline Sdn Bhd, Goh Hwan Hua, was arrested last night along with his wife and son.

Director of the Criminal Investigation Department of Bukit Aman, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, said that police have obtained permission to detain all three individuals for four days starting today.

“As for now only the three, more will be follow,” he told New Straits Times.

Goh, 57; Neow Ean Lee, 55; and Goh Tze Han, 26, were arrested at their residence in Shah Alam last night, as reported by national news agency Bernama earlier today.

All three were detained to assist in an investigation under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On October 12th, MYAirline announced the immediate suspension of its operations due to “significant financial challenges.”

It was reported that the budget airline company stated that it was “exploring all potential partnership avenues and capital generation” to save its business.

Two days ago, MYAirline Sdn Bhd is adamant of retaining all nine of its Airbus A320s while waiting for a new white knight on swoop in and save it from a bleak future.

Its interim accountable executive Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said the airline is discussing with its lessors to keep all of its narrow-body aircraft.

Goh owns private firms Zillion Wealth and Trillion Cove Holdings, which have stakes of 88% and 10%, respectively, in the airline.

The remaining 2% share was owned by Rayner Teo, who stood down as CEO early last week due to health reasons.

