The simmering feud between Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and his predecessor Lim Guan Eng has finally spilled into the open.

DAP national chairman Lim slammed Penang state chairman Chow for painting what he calls a “false picture” of a plot to remove him as chief minister.

Lim, who is also Bagan MP and Air Putih assemblyman, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has provided a clear explanation and publicly dismissed any plot, both internally and externally, to oust Chow.

“Loke has put to rest wild speculation that began with Chow’s sudden and surprising allegations of a plot to topple him,” Lim said in a statement yesterday.

He added that to date, Chow has not been able to furnish any proof of such a scheme.

It is the first time that Lim has issued a statement on the matter, coming a few days after Chow had alluded to the plot at the Heng Ee Alumni Association’s anniversary dinner in George Town last weekend.

Chow even exhorted those people to respect the decision by the party to appoint him as chief minister.

Meanwhile, a state party leader, who wished to remain anonymous, criticised both Lim and Chow for washing their dirty linen in public.

“There are proper channels to address this matter, and that is internally,” he said.

He added that the bad blood between them had arisen in July, and that things deteriorated just before nomination day for the six state elections.

“Since then, both sides and their supporters have not seen eye to eye on several matters including a workers’ dormitory project,” he claimed.

Just before the Aug 12 state polls, the chief ministership had been a hot topic with talk that Chow would not get a shot at a second term. But the speculation was curbed when the party continued to back Chow to lead the state.

Barely two months after taking his oath as the chief minister for a second term, Chow came under fire over the land sale deal in Batu Kawan involving the Penang Development Corporation (PDC), which he chairs.

On Monday, the PDC board announced that it decided to terminate the joint-venture agreement with UMECH Land following calls to suspend the controversial sale of the PDC-owned land in Byram in Seberang Prai Selatan on the mainland.

Another senior DAP leader, a respected figure in the inner circle of the party, has called on both the politicians to keep a cool head and let things cool down.

“As the saying goes, ‘If you let muddied water settle, it will become clearer, and you will see the bottom’.

“Both of them should take a step back and give each other some space. Then only can they see the bigger picture.

“The economy and welfare of the rakyat are more important issues that we need to resolve,” he said.

Another party insider conceded that there was a plot to oust Chow, adding that the move was “slowly destroying” the party.

“There are two teams now; those who are with Chow and the more senior leaders who are backing Lim,” he said.

Real Estate and Housing Developers Association (Rehda) Penang immediate past president Datuk Seri Jerry Chan said that under the leadership of Chow, the state has stood out, with the government and community working hand in hand to help the community as well as the poor and the needy.

“We are proud of the Penang brand which encompasses not only the industry and tourism but also our peaceful and multicultural society.

“That is why over the years so many people have come here to set down roots,” he said.

Malaysian Associated Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Malaysia immediate past president Datuk Seri Gobalakrishnan Narayanasamy also commended Chow for bringing development and progress to the state.

“There has been major development in Little India, with Chow taking personal interest in the issues faced by the community.”

DAP insiders tell of plot to oust Chow

Chow Kon Yeow’s revelation of a plot to oust him as the Penang Chief Minister is real.

Several party insiders, who spoke to the New Straits Times on condition of anonymity, said they were aware of such a plot, involving the party warlords.

“A big team is working on this (plot to oust Chow). And it is creating a friction within the party, slowly breaking the party.

“Party members know very well that this is a fight between Chow and his predecessor, Lim Guan Eng. The members are with Chow but the leaders are with Lim,” he said.

The insider said the controversial sale of the Penang Development Corporation-owned land in Byram to UMECH Land Sdn Bhd was the first of many more attacks to come against Chow.

“The controversial land sale deal is purposely created to make him look bad.

“There will be many more such attacks in time to come,” he added.

Chow has come under fire over the numerous controversies surrounding the land sale deal.

The PDC Board had decided to terminate the joint venture agreement with UMECH Land following calls to suspend the controversial sale of the PDC-owned land in Byram, in the Seberang Prai Selatan district.

Another insider said while Chow still had the support, he was showing himself to be a weak and incapable leader since the state election.

He said Chow’s recent statement, asking his detractors to respect DAP’s decision on his appointment, was a case in point.

During an event here over the weekend, Chow told the audience that there were people within and outside the party who were planning to remove him.

As such, he had called on his detractors to respect DAP’s decision.

“Chow must wake up. He must show his strength now or risks being booted out.

Meanwhile, Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Dr Oh Ei Sun said another round of power struggle appeared to be simmering and surfacing in DAP, with Chow making allegations and Lim responding not so kindly, both being not in line with traditional party solidarity.

“It is certainly bubbling.

“DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook should do his best to take the matter astride and mediate or arbitrate between the two.

“The concerns reach far beyond the DAP membership, as the party enjoys close to unanimous support of non-Malay voters,” he added.

