The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed that a lawyer, believed to have accepted a sum of corruption money, was investigated earlier today.

According to a source, the lawyer is one of the individuals believed to have been involved in the money laundering during the recovery efforts of the 1Malaysian Development Bhd (1MDB) assets by the government.

The source added that the lawyer had received the money previously invested in an unlicensed investment company that Bank Negara Malaysia had acted upon in 2021.

“The lawyer had previously been appointed by 1MDB to address asset-related issues with foreign companies.

“Following this, MACC officers have visited the law firm associated with the lawyer today to obtain documents related to the investigation.”

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the investigations were ongoing on the corruption case under the MACC Act 2009.

He added that the case is also being investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

Earlier, MACC investigators raided the firm of lawyers representing Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman and Pagoh member of parliament Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Sources told the New Straits Times (NST) that a team of more than 10 officers from the commission raided the office of Rosli Dahlan Saravanan (RDS), located in Publika, Solaris Dutamas this morning.

It is also learnt that the officers demanded the rights to obtain and seize a number of documents belonging to the firm.

However, another source familiar with the probe said it was not a raid but a ‘follow-up visit’ for an ongoing investigation.

Reports also stated that Rosli Dahlan, a partner at RDS, serves as the lead counsel for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Muhyiddin.

It was also reported that RDS is handling Muhyddin’s defamation lawsuit against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.