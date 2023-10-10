CBS News announced changes to its upcoming Ukrainian documentary after deleting a tweet suggesting that only 30% of U.S. aid has been reaching the front lines of the war against Russia.

On Friday, the news organization originally tweeted a promotion for its documentary, “Arming Ukraine,” which reportedly tracked the billions of dollars in U.S. aid and weaponry being sent to the country to fight Russia’s invasion. The tweet revealed a claim by a nonprofit founder who reported a majority of the funding does not reach Ukrainian front lines.

“The new CBS Reports documentary, ‘Arming Ukraine,’ explores why much of the billions of dollars of military aid that the U.S. is sending to Ukraine doesn’t make it to the front lines: ‘Like 30% of it reaches its final destination.’ Stream now,” CBS News wrote.

After Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel, butchered its citizens and took hundreds as hostages, videos captured the horror and the celebration in Gaza. What was pointed out by experts was the flashing of American weapons, especially what they said were M14 assault rifles, in the celebratory videos.

A prominent American politician has questioned if US-made guns were used by the Palestinian terrorist outfit Hamas and sought a probe to find out if the source of the weapons was Afghanistan or Ukraine.

DID HAMAS USE AMERICAN GUNS IN ISRAEL ATTACK?

Is it the same that happened in Israel as Hamas terrorists went on a bloodbath? It seems likely and several experts are asking for a detailed investigation.

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene in a post on X suggested that Hamas may have used American weapons for its attack on Israel. The Republican member of the House of Representatives sought a thorough investigation into the source of the weapons used by Hamas.

Jim Ferguson, a British politician, too tweeted a photo of Taliban militants with American guns and linked it to the Hamas attack on Israel.

“A high-ranking Israel Defense Forces (IDF) commander said US weapons left in Afghanistan by the Biden administration were found in the hands of Palestinian groups active in the Gaza Strip,” posted Ferguson.

The Israel Defence Forces on October 5, just two days ahead of the Hamas attack that killed over 500 Israelis, tweeted a photo of an M-16 rifle they had recovered from two terrorists who attacked an Israeli security forces vehicle.

The M-16 is a sophisticated assault rifle manufactured in the US, which was supplied to Afghanistan.

The worry has been persisting for months now.

In May this year, Newsweek quoted an unnamed Israel Defense Forces (IDF) commander saying the country was concerned that weapons supplied to Ukraine by the US and other western countries could end up with Israel’s enemies in the Middle East.

The Israeli commander was particularly worried about Iran and told Newsweek, “â€æWe are very worried that some of these capabilities are going to fall to Hezbollah and Hamas’ hands.”

The Israeli commander said some of the US-made small arms seized in Afghanistan have already been seen with Palestinian terrorist groups operating in the Gaza Strip.

Several videos on social media platforms show people in the Gaza Strip celebrating the attack on Israel with guns, which experts identified as American weapons, including M16 and M4 rifles.

From Ukraine & Afghanistan to Middle East: How US Arms Ended up in Hamas’ Hands

US-supplied weapons to Ukraine have found their way to the Gulf, where they are possibly being used against Israel, America’s closest ally in the region, according to a published media report.

Observers Worried Hamas Might Be Using US Weapons. Why?

Even the son of former US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., drew attention to American-made M4 assault rifles seen in the hands of the Palestinians.

Trump Jr. also questioned whether these machine guns could be among the 70,000 automatic machine guns that Washington left behind for the Taliban* when it made a hasty retreat from Afghanistan in 2021.

Interestingly the Newsweek report about Western weapons falling into the hands of the Middle East‘s radical organizations comes at a time when Palestinian military movement Hamas and Israel are engaged in one of the bloodiest escalations in decades after the former launched a large-scale attack on the latter on Saturday.

The fighting between Hamas fighters and Israeli forces has left over 1,100 dead on both sides with fighting continuing in many cities of the Jewish state.

Previously, an Israeli geopolitical pundit told Sputnik India that Ukrainian weapons had certainly made it to Palestine through the black market.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on reports that Hamas allegedly got weapons from Ukraine, that Israel will study sources of arms supplies to the region.

Hamas Acknowledges Ukraine for Weapon Supply: Unmasking the Illicit Arms Trade

In the shifting tides of Middle Eastern affairs, news has surfaced that could reshape the prevailing story. Hamas, the Palestinian organization with both political and military wings, has publicly thanked Ukraine for arming them. This declaration, broadcasted on Middle Eastern platforms, focuses on the underground arms trade and Ukraine’s involvement in conflict-driven regions. The unfolding situation necessitates a comprehensive review of the influential factors.

Ukraine’s Unexpected Role

Recent hostilities initiated by Hamas against Israel have been noteworthy, not solely due to the heightened aggression, but also because of queries about the origin of the weapons employed. The mystery was unraveled when Hamas recognized Ukraine’s contribution in providing them with arms, particularly RPGs. This revelation has amplified concerns regarding Ukraine’s part in arming combat zones and the potency of global arms regulation.

The distribution of arms to non-sovereign entities like Hamas underscores the pressing requirement for global collaboration to halt the arms proliferation to militant groups. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has denounced the terror attack, extended support to Israel, and upheld Israel’s right to self-defense. Yet, these peace gestures starkly differ from the circulating arms trade accusations.

A Complex Web of Support

The continuous unrest in Ukraine, ignited by Russia’s incursion, has shifted focus and assets away from the Middle East. This shift could influence arms provisions for allies like Israel. Previously, the US dispatched artillery from its Israeli reserves to Ukraine, aiding its defense against Russian advances. Given the recent Middle Eastern tensions, the US might grapple with determining the dispersal of its finite ammo resources. It underlines the intricate task of simultaneously backing multiple allies amid escalating disputes.

Envisioning a Safer Tomorrow

This episode underscores the potential of the global arms market to aggravate disputes. Looking ahead, there’s a dire need for more openness, stringent arms oversight, and a collective global dedication to block arms delivery to non-sovereign groups. Absent these initiatives, regional equanimity might remain elusive, perpetuating the violence loop.

Video records seemingly display a cache of arms procured by Palestinian Hamas militants from Ukraine. The individual recording acknowledges the “Ukrainian officials” for the armament, swearing to employ them against Israel. Coupled with the increasing Israel-Hamas strife, several images and videos have surfaced showing Palestinians wielding American arms.

The barrage of assaults on Israel by Hamas militants suggests a significant reliance on American weaponry, as indicated by recent visuals and statements from Hamas.

Allegations about Ukraine arming Hamas, possibly funded or manufactured by the US and NATO, if accurate, wouldn’t be the initial instance of American arms being wielded by Islamic extremists.

In Afghanistan, the Biden Administration allegedly abandoned a vast arsenal, which the Taliban now commands, purportedly trading it globally.

Additionally, for years, there have been allegations that the assailants of France’s Bataclan utilized American weapons linked to Operation Fast and Furious. This controversial Obama-era initiative reportedly had the U.S. Justice Department delivering firearms to cartels, allegedly aiming for these weapons to reappear in the US for criminal activities, potentially spurring gun control measures.

Scandal: Ukraine sells military equipment donated by NATO countries​

Ukraine remains one of the most corrupt countries in the international system. Corruption not only destroys the country from within, but also begins to influence the attitude of its partners towards the country. The latest manifestation of corruption is beyond comprehension.

On June 20, French lawyer Régis de Castelnau wrote on his official Twitter account: “Another success of Macron: 2 French Caesar guns were intercepted intact by the Russians. They are currently in the Uralvagonzavod factory in the Urals for study and possible reverse engineering. Thank you Macron, we are paying”.

Caesar is equipped with all the systems needed for independent operation, a cabin to protect the six-man gun crew against shell fragments and small arms fire, an initial ammunition supply of 16 complete rounds, and instrumentation for navigation, aiming, ballistic calculations and command aids. The system was specifically designed to meet the fire support requirements of rapid deployment forces.

But the “unidentified” French sources later claimed, that the two Caesar self-propelled howitzers were sold, through an intermediary, by Ukrainians to Russians. The price, which is being discussed in tight circles, was $120,000 each.

BulgarianMilitary.com recalls that the unit value of a Caesar self-propelled howitzer varies around the amount of 7 million euros.

A political analyst at BulgarianMilitary.com says that the possibility that the two howitzers were sold to Moscow is evident in the tone and ending of French lawyer and politician Régis de Castelnau’s words. “It is very clear to him [the French lawyer] that during the war, in addition to prisoners of war, the adversaries acquire different foreign equipment. This is war, some die, others abandon their positions out of fear, and others profit from the war. The end of the comment “Thank you Macron, we are paying’ suggests that Régis de Castelnau believes that the two howitzers were not abandoned and therefore captured, but sold.

Dr. Sebastian Levi, correspondent, and analyst of BulgarianMilitary.com for the Middle East region says he believes the two self-propelled howitzers were resold with the help of an intermediary, a military dealer.

The feeling that corrupt Ukrainian servicemen are involved in the illegal arms trade to extract maximum profit is not from now, and it is not only about this case.

On June 2, BulgarianMilitary.com revealed the sale of at least one FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank guided missile system on the dark web for $30,000. The seller is unclear, but according to the information posted on the darknet, the location [where the system will be shipped or picked up from] is Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Interpol knows the illegal sale of arms by Ukrainians to Russians. The German online edition Overton-Magazin writes that concerns can be seen in the statements of Jürgen Stock, Secretary-General of Interpol, “who fears that the weapons will be handed over to criminal organizations.”

According to the German publication, a part of the weapons delivered to Ukraine were actually seized, but another part was resold by Ukrainian holdings.

As for Lithuania, its military support to Ukraine includes Stinger air defence systems, anti-tank weapons, body armour and helmets, 120 mm mortars, small arms, ammunition, thermal imagers, drones, anti drones, and surveillance radars.

The equipment is worth about €15.5 million, the Lithuanian defence ministry wrote in a press release on May 25. Overall, Lithuania’s financial support for Ukraine has already reached around €100 million so far.

The more so, Lithuania plans to donate bulletproof vests and ballistic belts worth more than EUR 677,000 to the Ukrainian army.

As Klaipeda media outlet informs, a total of 490 bulletproof vests worth more than EUR 617,000 and the same number of ballistic belts worth more than EUR 59,000 will be sent to the Ukrainian army.

So, Lithuania can’t be sure that all its efforts to support Ukraine will be helpful to the country.