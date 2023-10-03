According to the sources, the move will involve several portfolios and major ministries, including the Home Ministry, the Human Resources Ministry, the Health Ministry and the Youth and Sports Ministry

MCA and MIC representatives may be chosen as ministers in the anticipated Cabinet reshuffle, expected to happen after the Pelangai by-election on Oct 7.

A source told FMT a “high-level” meeting was held recently to discuss the appointment of representatives from Barisan Nasional’s component parties.

“We will wait until Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announces the reshuffle because anything can happen, as in the Cabinet announcement last December,” the source said.

BN is presently only represented by Umno and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah in the unity government’s Cabinet, following the 15th general election.

MCA has two MPs – Wee Ka Siong (Ayer Hitam) and Wee Jeck Seng (Tanjung Piai) – while MIC has Tapah MP M Saravanan, who is also the party’s deputy president.

Wee previously served as the transport minister, and Saravanan the human resources minister during the administrations of Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Yesterday, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said a Cabinet reshuffle was in order as no one had been appointed to succeed Salahuddin Ayub as the domestic trade and cost of living minister since he died in July.

Last week, speculation on a Cabinet reshuffle also intensified after the civil service heads of five ministries were moved to new positions.

Anwar was also reported as saying he was “thinking” about a reshuffle.

Source : FMT

A former MCA vice-president said it would be better for the party to remain outside the government, amid rumours of an impending Cabinet reshuffle.

Ti Lian Ker said while MCA would continue to back the Anwar Ibrahim-led administration, it should function as a “very much needed check and balance”.

“We need a healthier government, one that can take criticism and welcome truth,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ti, a former deputy minister, was responding to an FMT report that MIC deputy president M Saravanan would likely be re-appointed as a minister.

FMT had also reported that MCA and MIC representatives might be appointed as ministers.

When contacted, Ti said the current unity government was focused on building its Malay voter base. And while he understood Putrajaya’s reasons for doing so, he felt the government’s efforts had come at the expense of the other races.

“No one is looking into the concerns of the minorities. So MCA must live up to that role.”

Ti said no one could expect Perikatan Nasional to do so, as non-Malay parties such as Gerakan would want to refrain from upsetting their partners in the coalition.

For the same reason, DAP was more subdued now, he said.

“Politically, this is not healthy. We need people who can offer the government constructive criticism without any fear of repercussions.

“By not being part of the administration, MCA is in a position to voice the concerns of the minorities.”

Incoming cabinet reshuffle anticipated tomorrow On top of that, Getaran was informed that Zahid’s name was listed in the reshuffle along with that of Health Minister Dr. Zaliha Mustafa.

APPROXIMATELY eleven months after the formation of the Unity government in November of last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is anticipated to announce a cabinet reshuffle tomorrow. This pivotal announcement was anticipated to be made following the post-cabinet meeting, according to The Vibes. Nevertheless, the matter needed to be made public before Anwar departs this Thursday for an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Some people had previously claimed that there would only be minor “changes,“ but according to the information I received, there will be a significant overhaul, the source said. The move, according to the sources, will involve a number of portfolios and important ministries, including the ministries of housing, human resources, health, and youth and sports.

Sources added, “At tomorrow’s announcement, the PM is also expected to name a successor to the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, minister of domestic trade and costs of living.” In hindsight, even though Salahuddin’s passing occurred more than two months ago, his replacement still remains a mystery.

According to the sources, the move will involve several portfolios and major ministries, including the Home Ministry, the Human Resources Ministry, the Health Ministry and the Youth and Sports Ministry.

However, two full ministerial portfolios may be assigned to MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan, according to sources. “Ka Siong has just retained the (MCA) presidency while Anwar’s recent presence at the MIC headquarters may well indicate the ‘return’ of MIC in the cabinet,“ the source continued. Furthermore, over the past few weeks, rumours about the cabinet reshuffle had already been rampant.

Additionally, it became more widely discussed after Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi made a hint about it two days ago. Zahid claims that one of the elements influencing the reorganisation is the portfolio gap left by the late Salahuddin’s passing. On top of that, Getaran was informed that Zahid’s name was listed in the reshuffle along with that of Health Minister Dr. Zaliha Mustafa.

Since taking over as the federal government’s ruling body on November 24 of last year, this will be the first cabinet reshuffle that the unity government has publicly announced.