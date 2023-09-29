PM Anwar May Discuss Cabinet Reshuffle During Weekly Audience With Agong

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that he might broach the subject of a possible Cabinet reshuffle during his scheduled weekly audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, which is taking place today.

He said that a Cabinet reshuffle was not a pressing concern at the moment as only one vacancy needed to be filled, referring to the post of minister of domestic trade and cost of living, which was previously held by Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who died in July.

“The audience with the Agong happens on a weekly basis, so I am considering it.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the country, particularly in relation to the cost of living, Anwar expressed his commitment to finding solutions.

“I admit there is indeed a problem, the problem concerning the price of goods and the scarcity of necessities. We have witnessed similar situations in other countries, where social unrest has arisen due to restrictions on essential exports.

“These factors have a direct impact on our economy, and we are actively addressing these concerns,” he said.

This week, several media outlets reported that Anwar would conduct a Cabinet reshuffle, which would see several ministers dropped, after the Pelangai by-election on October 7.

Discussions regarding a Cabinet reshuffle in Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration are intensifying, and insiders strongly believe that changes to the ministerial line-up are imminent, likely occurring between late September and early October.

The prevailing buzz in Putrajaya indicates that these changes will materialise before the tabling of Budget 2024 on Oct 13, with a few even claiming that Datuk Seri Anwar could make the announcement as early as this week.

A leader in the unity government hinted that the official announcement regarding the Cabinet reshuffle might be just around the corner, possibly as early as Friday.

“It needs to be done before the tabling of Budget 2024, so the PM can provide allocations to all ministries accordingly,” the leader said.

A quick check with the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Mr Anwar will be in town on Friday.

“This shouldn’t come as a surprise because we are talking about Anwar Ibrahim here. Of course, he will make changes one year after taking office because he is not someone who will be satisfied with mediocrity,” said a government insider.

Mr Anwar is said to be keeping things close to his chest, with two versions of the reshuffle circulating in the corridors of power and the political sphere.

The first account has it that the Cabinet will see only a minor change involving the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, a portfolio previously held by Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who died in July due to a brain haemorrhage.

However, the other version indicates that a major overhaul will take place in some ministries, including the Human Resources Ministry and Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry.

A Pakatan Harapan (PH) insider said: “Many of them are anxious about the speculation that it will be a major reshuffle because it means anyone could be affected.”

As of now, sources are split on who will take over the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living portfolio, with some saying that it may go to Mr Adly Zahari from PH’s ally Parti Amanah Negara, while others pointed to the ministry being given to leaders from other parties in PH.

Meanwhile, there is significant speculation over whether Mr Anwar will appoint a second finance minister, with the front runner being Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, a Malay leader with a wealth of experience in both business and politics.

With some critics accusing Mr Anwar of being too busy to focus on finance, sources said Mr Johari’s appointment would relieve the prime minister of handling the huge burden alone.

Also, Mr Johari is no stranger to the Finance Ministry, having been second finance minister from 2016 to 2018.

A Barisan Nasional (BN) leader said: “The unity government needs Malay votes. The last few elections proved the need for this. Mr Johari has what it takes, with Kampung Baru safely tucked in his pocket (as Titiwangsa MP).” He was referring to a Malay enclave in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

“But there is resistance to this idea because some Umno leaders are worried Johari might outshine them,” the BN leader added.

Newly elected Pulai MP Suhaizan Kayat, who is from Amanah, is expected to be appointed a deputy minister.

But the reshuffle will not just involve changes at the top. Insiders said some members of the bureaucracy, especially those holding the positions of director-general and secretary-general, are also headed for the chopping block.

According to sources within the federal administration, some heads are expected to roll, while others will either be promoted to “better ministries” or demoted to “less prominent ministries”.

Another leader said: “Some will go for ‘retirement’, if you know what I mean. This is important because, otherwise, what is the point of making changes with ministers if there are still some deadweights among the officials?”

Based on a government circular shared on social media platforms, it appears that changes among secretaries-general are already happening.

A circular dated Sept 25 signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali, which was also shared on his Facebook page, showed five members of the bureaucracy getting “new placements”.

It involved moves to Health, Defence, National Unity, Prime Minister’s Department, as well as the Investment, Trade and Industry ministries.

Sources said that aside from the purging and replacing of officials, changes to ministerial portfolios are also on the table.

A source said: “One of them will likely involve the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry because climate change deserves a ministry of its own.

“Look at the PM’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly. He put more emphasis on climate change and renewable energy, aside from Islamophobia.

“I believe we could see a couple more ministries that will be rebranded, and perhaps the Federal Territories will become a ministry of its own again. This is to take the burden off Anwar’s shoulders as it is now a department under the Prime Minister’s Department.”

Source : Straits Times

Source : Sinar Harian

Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail

“Itu khabar angin sahaja, jangan dengar. Saya ini orang parti, dipanggil datang, disuruh pergi,” ulas Pengerusi Barisan Nasional (BN) Negeri Pahang berkenaan desas desus namanya tersenarai dalam barisan kabinet yang akan dibentuk.

YAB. Dato’ Sri Haji Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail berkata beliau tidak mengambil serius berkaitan perkara ini kerana lebih memfokuskan kepada Pilihan Raya Kecil (PRK) Pelangai.

“Itu khabar angin sahaja jangan dengar. Dan saya ini orang parti, dipanggil datang, disuruh pergi. Tapi yang keluar surat khabar hari ni tu khabar-khabar angin je. Bukan sahih pun. PM pun dah berkata dia pun sedang mempertimbangkan.

“Jadi sekarang ini kita fokus kepada PRK Pelangai. Saya tak tahu apa tujuan mereka, masa ini nak keluar kenyataan-kenyataan macam itu. Sedangkan kita sekarang ini sedang menghadapi pilihan raya di Pelangai,” katanya.

Katanya, beliau hanya ingin menumpukan kepada PRK Pelangai buat masa ini dan tetap menghormati sebarang keputusan yang dikeluarkan oleh Barisan Nasional.

“Saya tak fikir secara serius. Saya anggap itu khabar-khabar angin sahaja, saya tak fikir secara serius sebab saya nak tumpu kepada PRK Pelangai. Orang nak tulis apa, tulislah.

“Saya tahu penulisan (yang diterbitkan) nak ambil perhatian pembaca tapi sekarang ini saya nak fokus kepada PRK Pelangai.

“Tapi saya orang parti. Saya bertanding pun sebab parti. Saya jadi MB pun sebab parti. Dipanggil datang, disuruh pergi,” katanya.

Media sebelum ini melaporkan kemungkinan berlaku penyusunan semula Kabinet dalam masa terdekat, dengan beberapa menteri diramal digugurkan dan dakwaan rombakan itu hanya akan dilakukan selepas PRK Pelangai pada 7 Oktober ini.